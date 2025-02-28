In This Dimension
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Zelenskyy Thunberg FAFO’s with DJT.
Oops
Feb 28
•
In This Dimension
5
Share this post
In This Dimension
Zelenskyy Thunberg FAFO’s with DJT.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
The USPS (& FedGov): Staffed by Layabouts
Let’s look at this objectively
Feb 25
•
In This Dimension
3
Share this post
In This Dimension
The USPS (& FedGov): Staffed by Layabouts
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
Meanwhile, back in the Biden - Blinken Killing Fields…
… how many dead for lies & labs & laundries?
Feb 22
•
In This Dimension
4
Share this post
In This Dimension
Meanwhile, back in the Biden - Blinken Killing Fields…
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
Pontificating on the Future while Ignoring Demographics is Pointless
Why do so many pontificating about the future ignore the people who will not be there?
Feb 20
•
In This Dimension
2
Share this post
In This Dimension
Pontificating on the Future while Ignoring Demographics is Pointless
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
USAID Spending is Unconstitutional
“Good” or “Needed” both are subjective and irrelevant; we’re a nation of laws not feelz.
Feb 20
•
In This Dimension
6
Share this post
In This Dimension
USAID Spending is Unconstitutional
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Europeans demand to keep killing each other
In other news, water is still wet
Feb 19
•
In This Dimension
2
Share this post
In This Dimension
Europeans demand to keep killing each other
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Ukraine, Trump, Vance, Hegseth… and EU “leaders”
Europe has become a backwater of importance to no one.
Feb 18
•
In This Dimension
4
Share this post
In This Dimension
Ukraine, Trump, Vance, Hegseth… and EU “leaders”
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
A world without “white supremacy”
A recent comment of mine on another post about “white supremacy” resulted in requests to post that comment as a regular Substack post.
Feb 17
•
In This Dimension
5
Share this post
In This Dimension
A world without “white supremacy”
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Why do we Refuse to Discuss Immigration Law?
Enforce it. Change it. Enforce it then. The LAW
Feb 16
•
In This Dimension
6
Share this post
In This Dimension
Why do we Refuse to Discuss Immigration Law?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
USAID was a start. Now let's get serious
The ongoing discussions on closing Dept of Ed, shuttering the USAID laundry, etc., is tiresome.
Feb 7
•
In This Dimension
6
Share this post
In This Dimension
USAID was a start. Now let's get serious
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
DEI & Air Safety
Another shocker
Feb 2
•
In This Dimension
8
Share this post
In This Dimension
DEI & Air Safety
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Podcasting Progs. LOL
So another prog talking head heads for podcast-land, kidding himself that he will find an audience.
Feb 1
•
In This Dimension
1
Share this post
In This Dimension
Podcasting Progs. LOL
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 Alexander Scipio
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts