In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Home
Notes
Archive
About
Zelenskyy Thunberg FAFO’s with DJT.
Oops
  
In This Dimension
2
The USPS (& FedGov): Staffed by Layabouts
Let’s look at this objectively
  
In This Dimension
2
Meanwhile, back in the Biden - Blinken Killing Fields…
… how many dead for lies & labs & laundries?
  
In This Dimension
2
Pontificating on the Future while Ignoring Demographics is Pointless
Why do so many pontificating about the future ignore the people who will not be there?
  
In This Dimension
2
USAID Spending is Unconstitutional
“Good” or “Needed” both are subjective and irrelevant; we’re a nation of laws not feelz.
  
In This Dimension
1
Europeans demand to keep killing each other
In other news, water is still wet
  
In This Dimension
1
Ukraine, Trump, Vance, Hegseth… and EU “leaders”
Europe has become a backwater of importance to no one.
  
In This Dimension
7
A world without “white supremacy”
A recent comment of mine on another post about “white supremacy” resulted in requests to post that comment as a regular Substack post.
  
In This Dimension
1
Why do we Refuse to Discuss Immigration Law?
Enforce it. Change it. Enforce it then. The LAW
  
In This Dimension
1
USAID was a start. Now let's get serious
The ongoing discussions on closing Dept of Ed, shuttering the USAID laundry, etc., is tiresome.
  
In This Dimension
DEI & Air Safety
Another shocker
  
In This Dimension
1
Podcasting Progs. LOL
So another prog talking head heads for podcast-land, kidding himself that he will find an audience.
  
In This Dimension
© 2025 Alexander Scipio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture