Italy is about to say “we’re outta here” to the EUrinal. Good.

The Netherlands has had enough. Germany has had enough. There is a distinct, palpable difference between a modern nation being “self-governing,” and being self-governing. The peoples of the West – the peoples of the modern world – have had enough of the former and are demanding a return to the latter, whether or not their globalist leaders like it.

The effect on Ukraine – a globalist elite playground attempting to continue WW2 where the Patton left off, home to mind-blowing amounts of corruption, biowarfare labs, and the killing of the entire youth of that country (there will be no “Ukraine” in a generation as the young have been killed or escaped death by fleeing Ukraine… if they were lucky) – will quickly be felt. The Total Fertility Rate in Ukraine when Victoria Nuland and Angela Merkel started this mess was only 1.22, number 224 of the 227 countries listed by TFR in the CIA World Factbook. (So much for women being the peacekeepers…)

With Western nations turning their backs on the ahistorical – anti-historical and ridiculous – idea that European countries who have fought with each other since before there were European countries (1648) would suddenly come together and cooperate has always been a fool’s errand. Only our manifestly stupid elites could come up with this ridiculousness. The entire purpose of the EU was to create a trading bloc that would rival the USA. Yet an ever-increasing amount of their tax revenue is spent on ever-increasing NATO costs supporting America’s defense corporations. It’s absurd.

It’s not, in one of the favorite words of the worst elites in history, “Sustainable.”

The West reclaiming our heritage is downstream BREXIT and Trump putting their own nations first. It is the modern West that has borne the brunt of this absurd Camp of the Saints migration idiocy. The modern West is waking up.

Other nations of the anglosphere still ignore their own citizens at their peril. Australia has had enough. Canada has had enough. New Zealand has had enough. It’s not just the West… Japan has had enough.

This globalist idiocy that nations and cultures and people and languages and currencies don’t matter (not one country allowed to vote on the Euro accepted it) looks to be about over.

And it’s about damn time.

With their own problems to solve, many – most – of these problems the making of their own governments and based on the idiocy of EU and UN (has there ever been a more useless organization?) migration policies – countries will stop spending on Ukraine. Ukraine is Ukraine’s problem. Europe no longer will be able to afford the stupidest war in decades.

Will the breakup of the EU herald the breakup of North Atlantic Treaty Organization? One can only hope; it’s been obsolete since 1992. If countries want the money necessary to keep themselves going, they’re going to have to stop spending it enriching America’s Military Industrial Complex (the only purpose NATO has today) and fighting stupid South Asian wars thousands of miles from the North Atlantic

Speaking of the UN, it seems to me that Trump put paid to the UN in Gaza and the other seven wars he has stopped, with, as he has noted, zero help from the UN. Has there ever been a more useless organization? Their time has come, too.

Given a world weary of the last 80 years of wars since the UN was started to end wars, but now just watches killing from the sidelines as their peacekeepers rape the locals, perhaps it is time for these globalist fantasists to go away? UN, WHO, IMF, ICC, WB…

The Cold War with the USSR ended with the USSR. The West won. Why these idiots are intent on re-starting it and making it a hot war is beyond the comprehension of all thinking people. The American Neocons may not like it. The Defense industry may not like it. Bretton Woods died. The WHO is on life-support – as it should be after the covid fiasco plandemic. It is time for the rest of GloboHomo to die, as well.

Meloni leads the way today. If France and Germany get smart enough to quit outlawing their own political parties – somehow, not the essence of democracy – or if the Netherlands and UK and others continue ridding themselves of the idiots destroying their own countries – and their own futures by the nonstop raping of their women and girls about which no national police force seems to give a rat’s ass – we may again have a positive answer to The Future of the European Past.

Or we won’t.

