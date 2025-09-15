Who wants to be the Last Roman in Rome?
Perhaps it’s time to recognize America has become a third world country.
The attacks on, and degradation of, our civil society by the left – with no corresponding counter by the right - have been ongoing for decades. If you don’t see we’ve become less civilized as we’ve become more tribal, you’re just not paying attention.
What has been accomplished?
Importation by one tribe of those who can be used as political and physical enemies of the other tribe.
Tribal “education” indoctrinating the next generation with lies, nonsense and propaganda against history, science, reason, logic, the future … because the power of their tribe over others is their only priority.
The complete rejection of biology, history, reason, science, peaceful coexistence by one tribe.
Importation of millions of low-IQ/low-trust immigrants who cannot function in a high-IQ/high-trust society, but will burn, loot, murder the other tribe while their criminality is not only accepted, but celebrated, by the tribe importing them.
Political assassinations celebrated by the tribe that owns the media & academia.
The acceptance pf political violence as legitimate by large numbers of the next generation of voters.
Application of law dependent on tribe.
Public murder by tribe.
Public infrastructure rotting away or not being built while politicians of each tribe enrich themselves.
Complete inability of government institutions to pass audits.
Un-payable debt and oncoming third world hyperinflation.
Fake and corrupt elections.
Politicians supporting riots, murder, arson, looting, assault & battery … by tribe.
Future voters celebrating the murder of a human being in another tribe for the crime of reasoning with them.
Death threats to those pulling back the curtain on government corruption.
The labeling of those just wanting the rule of law on which civilization is founded as “far right,” “Hitler,” and “NAZIs,” followed, inexorably by doxxing, threats and murder.
Unless America returns to a civil population and a government that respects its duty and the law, it just might be better to live away from “civilization” as it collapses all around us.
I am fully in agreement that the US has moved from the melting pot to continuous tribal war, although up until the last year, one side didn't think they were under attack (dumb ass Republicans).
We've written against open borders, they're finally, supposedly, under control but the invaders are still here, 20,000,000+ of them. Tom Homan works hard at it, but over the last 6 months 150,000 deportations were reported. That's 300,000/year. To get rid of all the illegals will take 67 years. So either we increase the deportations or know we'll have significant illegals here for the next 50 years. Not what we've been told, but at least progress.
The government spends like a drunken sailor (apologies to the Navy), and not one real decrease in government spending is passed or in the works. Oh, the politicians will tell you they're working on it, but they're not - they're looking at the negative impact on the reelections and conveniently forgetting to follow through (and we keep electing these useless scammers).
Government overreach is horrendous, and if the constitution were followed a significant portion of DC would be vacant, but again, reelection? OK, forget shrinking the government.
And forget Regular Order. We'll just continue to run on Continuing Resolutions and never know what is funded or why. Convenient for corrupt elected officials to continue to receive benefits from donors and lobbyists while figuratively screwing the voting public.
If I sound bitter, it's because I am. All the BS about Republicans being so much better than Democrats rings hollow when your state Republican governor is as corrupt as the Democrats that preceded her, and unstoppable Republican majority in state government still produces bills the Democrats would be proud of, your federal Representatives and Senators couldn't show they had any goal except reelection, and it seems none of them ever read the Constitution.
So, yes, last Roman out shut off the lights. If we aren't there, we're on the way. Welcome to the 3rd World.