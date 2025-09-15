The attacks on, and degradation of, our civil society by the left – with no corresponding counter by the right - have been ongoing for decades. If you don’t see we’ve become less civilized as we’ve become more tribal, you’re just not paying attention.

What has been accomplished?

Importation by one tribe of those who can be used as political and physical enemies of the other tribe.

Tribal “education” indoctrinating the next generation with lies, nonsense and propaganda against history, science, reason, logic, the future … because the power of their tribe over others is their only priority.

The complete rejection of biology, history, reason, science, peaceful coexistence by one tribe.

Importation of millions of low-IQ/low-trust immigrants who cannot function in a high-IQ/high-trust society, but will burn, loot, murder the other tribe while their criminality is not only accepted, but celebrated, by the tribe importing them.

Political assassinations celebrated by the tribe that owns the media & academia.

The acceptance pf political violence as legitimate by large numbers of the next generation of voters.



Application of law dependent on tribe.



Public murder by tribe.



Public infrastructure rotting away or not being built while politicians of each tribe enrich themselves.



Complete inability of government institutions to pass audits.

Un-payable debt and oncoming third world hyperinflation.



Fake and corrupt elections.



Politicians supporting riots, murder, arson, looting, assault & battery … by tribe.



Future voters celebrating the murder of a human being in another tribe for the crime of reasoning with them.



Death threats to those pulling back the curtain on government corruption.



The labeling of those just wanting the rule of law on which civilization is founded as “far right,” “Hitler,” and “NAZIs,” followed, inexorably by doxxing, threats and murder.



Unless America returns to a civil population and a government that respects its duty and the law, it just might be better to live away from “civilization” as it collapses all around us.

