In This Dimension

I am fully in agreement that the US has moved from the melting pot to continuous tribal war, although up until the last year, one side didn't think they were under attack (dumb ass Republicans).

We've written against open borders, they're finally, supposedly, under control but the invaders are still here, 20,000,000+ of them. Tom Homan works hard at it, but over the last 6 months 150,000 deportations were reported. That's 300,000/year. To get rid of all the illegals will take 67 years. So either we increase the deportations or know we'll have significant illegals here for the next 50 years. Not what we've been told, but at least progress.

The government spends like a drunken sailor (apologies to the Navy), and not one real decrease in government spending is passed or in the works. Oh, the politicians will tell you they're working on it, but they're not - they're looking at the negative impact on the reelections and conveniently forgetting to follow through (and we keep electing these useless scammers).

Government overreach is horrendous, and if the constitution were followed a significant portion of DC would be vacant, but again, reelection? OK, forget shrinking the government.

And forget Regular Order. We'll just continue to run on Continuing Resolutions and never know what is funded or why. Convenient for corrupt elected officials to continue to receive benefits from donors and lobbyists while figuratively screwing the voting public.

If I sound bitter, it's because I am. All the BS about Republicans being so much better than Democrats rings hollow when your state Republican governor is as corrupt as the Democrats that preceded her, and unstoppable Republican majority in state government still produces bills the Democrats would be proud of, your federal Representatives and Senators couldn't show they had any goal except reelection, and it seems none of them ever read the Constitution.

So, yes, last Roman out shut off the lights. If we aren't there, we're on the way. Welcome to the 3rd World.

