Much, perhaps all, of the political problems within America can be traced to campaign funding. Our government is designed to represent citizens, not corporations or Labor or industry or interest groups: citizens.

This is why only citizens can vote.

Representatives and Senators have a responsibility to the citizens of their district or state – their constituents. The president has a responsibility to all the citizens of the United States of America.

No federal officeholder has a responsibility to an industry, corporation, labor group or general interest group. They can’t vote for a reason… so why let them fund campaigns?

Allowing, for example, Pharma or Defense, or other major interest groups to fund campaign interests that support their desires, rather than the desires and needs of the American citizens within the District or State that Representatives and Senators are hired to represent is both foolish and leads to the corruption of our government, enriching interests at the expense of the citizens.

The costs of campaigning for office, however, push candidates to gain funding from wherever they can, including groups and industries with no direct impact on their constituents. They all can come up with (invent, fantasize, scare) excuses explaining why what’s good for the Hudson River Valley or counties in Virginia will be good for the plains of Wyoming or the deserts of Phoenix. It’s what lobbyists are paid to do.

If funding is curtailed, campaign spending will drop; Supply: Demand. The media can’t demand $1M/minute if no campaign can supply it. Perhaps meeting & greeting, door-knocking and whistle-stops, things that worked when the country worked, will come back into vogue.

Given the influence of billionaires and their ability to affect policy because of their wealth, we still need a cap on donations to pols. This cap ought to be within the reach of most people and ought to be adjustable over time without input from the pols we are trying to rein-in. How about 5% of the Median Average Income (MAI) for the year prior to the campaign? In 2024, the MAI was (rounded) $84,000; Five percent of that: $4,200. It would adjust automatically, and if pols want more money, they can implement policies that increase our average income – isn’t that part of their job…? Perhaps this cap could be increased based on owning a home, having kids, etc., the kinds of things that show investment in the future: Skin in the game.

Various legislative efforts have been undertaken to remedy this problem of campaign monies. These have led to rejection by SCOTUS as violating the First Amendment, and to corruption via Citizens United, which balanced the un-balanced playing field with Labor unions, but also deepened the corruption as corporations are wealthier than Unions.

Regardless. Group donations do not advance the preferences, desires and needs of the individual voting citizen our government was designed to advance.

An Amendment is needed. I propose the following:

Amendment XXVIII

No campaign funding of any kind for federal offices shall be other than from individual constituents. Candidates for the House of Representatives shall accept funding only from individual voting citizens within their House District. Candidates for the Senate shall accept funding only from individual voting citizens within their State. Candidates for the presidency shall accept funding only from individual voting citizens having a permanent residency within the several states and territories. “Voting citizen” shall mean only those American citizens who cast a ballot in the immediately-previous federal election. Campaign funding for federal offices shall not be accepted from other than individual constituents. Group funding – donations, in-kind, corporate, labor, industry, etc. – shall be prohibited. Any candidate found to have accepted funding from prohibited groups or individuals, shall be banned from federal office for life. In the event of contest, the Federal Elections Commission ruling shall be final and not subject to appeal. The cap on annual donations to eligible political candidates shall be five percent of the Median Average Income for the year prior to the donation, as reported by the US Census Bureau.

Interested in your comments. We have the technology to do this. If you approve, feel free to forward this to your Representative and Senators. Some of them may actually be interested in un-corrupting our political process…

