I find myself wondering if we are about to see huge geopolitical changes ...
With Trump’s Alaska road project, Congress lifting the OBiden sanctions on mining, and rare earths becoming problematic due to Red China - but Xi, perhaps to die or stroke out of office - Alberta & Saskatchewan wanting out of the Canadian Union - largely due to Commie Carney limits on extractive industries, even to Greenland which seems to have huge quantities of rare earths, to the nationalist resistance rising across the West - Trump, Farage, voters in Germany, France, Netherlands, UK, America, to the globalist “climate” and immigration idiocy ....
We may see more changes in the next year or two than since 1945... and Trump is not about to let this crisis go to waste; he’ll use it to MAGA.
Maybe all the momentum will actually drag Barbie off her ass if things really start to go well for Trump and the enemedia continues its accelerating downward slide.
If Canada splits, does that unleash a wave of secession movements? Red state v Blue state America? Does eastern Oregon become part of Idaho? Will SE Oregon and NE Calif split off as their own state of Jefferson? Do Basque separatists ... separate? Catalonia? Does the UK go CW? Does Scotland GTFO?
If Alberta & Saskatchewan leave, does Quebec? Eastern BC? Ottawa can’t afford any of the redistribution they do if the western provinces from which Ottawa confiscates wealth tell commie Carney: GFY. Then what happens with Ottawa? Does anyone even care?
Do we wind up with Greenland?
With all that, does the nationalist momentum drag along the immigration problem and Europe go Reconquista?
Apropos of China, perhaps, being the catalyst, an old Chinese saying:
“May you live in interesting times.”
We do indeed live in interesting times.
The Ambler Road project will open up the Ambler mining district to development. Lots of good stuff there!
Do we get access to Greenland? Possibly so, and more likely with the rare earths as a buttress to the absolute defense needs to be there. The problem is most in the US who favor "access" mean owning, which is not a high probability. We already have access for defense purposes, and increasing this presence is a matter of negotiation. The same goes for developing the rare earth deposits - they're already there, it's up to the US to make a winning case for participation in their development.
Alberta and Saskatchewan would make nice additions to the US, however their history of state run medical care and the differences in laws would make assimilation difficult. Also, both provinces have huge immigrant populations, roughly analogous to our illegal's behavior, although they're mostly legal. Better we support their sovereignty as independent nations and be good friends and trading partners with them. Make them the Dutch Uncle - part of the family, but not really.
As to parts of our own states realigning, it's time the non-insane portions of Oregon, Washington and California became states that actually represent the people's beliefs rather than an elite, effeminate cabal of losers they're represented by now.
Unless the Anglo population of the UK takes matters into their own hands, either by election or by more kinetic means, the UK is gone. The movement to succeed from the UK is growing in Scotland, understandably, and may be an issue if the UK continues on this culturally suicidal route.