1d

We do indeed live in interesting times.

The Ambler Road project will open up the Ambler mining district to development. Lots of good stuff there!

Do we get access to Greenland? Possibly so, and more likely with the rare earths as a buttress to the absolute defense needs to be there. The problem is most in the US who favor "access" mean owning, which is not a high probability. We already have access for defense purposes, and increasing this presence is a matter of negotiation. The same goes for developing the rare earth deposits - they're already there, it's up to the US to make a winning case for participation in their development.

Alberta and Saskatchewan would make nice additions to the US, however their history of state run medical care and the differences in laws would make assimilation difficult. Also, both provinces have huge immigrant populations, roughly analogous to our illegal's behavior, although they're mostly legal. Better we support their sovereignty as independent nations and be good friends and trading partners with them. Make them the Dutch Uncle - part of the family, but not really.

As to parts of our own states realigning, it's time the non-insane portions of Oregon, Washington and California became states that actually represent the people's beliefs rather than an elite, effeminate cabal of losers they're represented by now.

Unless the Anglo population of the UK takes matters into their own hands, either by election or by more kinetic means, the UK is gone. The movement to succeed from the UK is growing in Scotland, understandably, and may be an issue if the UK continues on this culturally suicidal route.

© 2025 Alexander Scipio
