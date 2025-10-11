I find myself wondering if we are about to see huge geopolitical changes ...

With Trump’s Alaska road project, Congress lifting the OBiden sanctions on mining, and rare earths becoming problematic due to Red China - but Xi, perhaps to die or stroke out of office - Alberta & Saskatchewan wanting out of the Canadian Union - largely due to Commie Carney limits on extractive industries, even to Greenland which seems to have huge quantities of rare earths, to the nationalist resistance rising across the West - Trump, Farage, voters in Germany, France, Netherlands, UK, America, to the globalist “climate” and immigration idiocy ....

We may see more changes in the next year or two than since 1945... and Trump is not about to let this crisis go to waste; he’ll use it to MAGA.

Maybe all the momentum will actually drag Barbie off her ass if things really start to go well for Trump and the enemedia continues its accelerating downward slide.

If Canada splits, does that unleash a wave of secession movements? Red state v Blue state America? Does eastern Oregon become part of Idaho? Will SE Oregon and NE Calif split off as their own state of Jefferson? Do Basque separatists ... separate? Catalonia? Does the UK go CW? Does Scotland GTFO?

If Alberta & Saskatchewan leave, does Quebec? Eastern BC? Ottawa can’t afford any of the redistribution they do if the western provinces from which Ottawa confiscates wealth tell commie Carney: GFY. Then what happens with Ottawa? Does anyone even care?

Do we wind up with Greenland?

With all that, does the nationalist momentum drag along the immigration problem and Europe go Reconquista?

Apropos of China, perhaps, being the catalyst, an old Chinese saying:

“May you live in interesting times.”