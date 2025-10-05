This is neither a Schumer nor a Republican shutdown. Nope. This is all on Chief Justice John Roberts.

When Obamacare wound up at SCOTUS, the only - ONLY - Constitutional holding that Roberts’ Court could make was that healthcare is not among the enumerated powers delegated to the federal government by the several states when the superior states created the inferior federal government, and so the takeover of healthcare is outside the authority of the federal government.

Roberts refused to do what the Constitution required.

The constitutionality of assigning to the feds a power and an authority outside the powers and authority delegated to the federal government in the Constitution that created that government was not even discussed, as I recall. Both sides yammered about taxes, instead.

What Roberts did was to violate the Constitution and his oath of office; he damaged the document and principles he is paid support and defend.

But Obamacare is here to stay for reasons no person with a grasp of history – or various NHS look-alikes – can grasp…

The federal government is shut down today because Roberts violated his oath of office by holding Constitutional something that clearly, in black & white, right there in Article 1, Section 8, is NOT Constitutional: federal payments for healthcare.

The childish left, BIRM, is convinced that healthcare is a “right.”

Perhaps they fail to understand that once a government makes a “right” of a service performed by human beings, that government has the “right” and responsibility under whatever law made that “right” to force those human beings to perform labor. The 13th Amendment is pretty clear about that being a problem…

Or perhaps they don’t fail to grasp this truth. After all, we remember who initiated America’s deadliest war to keep slavery(D), who created the KKK when they lost that war(D), who created Jim Crow(D), who created the splinter party, the Dixiecrats, in 1948 (“Segregation today, Segregation tomorrow, Segregation forever!”)(D), and who recently has been whining that, if we obey the law and throw out the illegal aliens, “Who will pick our vegetables?” “Who will mow our lawns?” “Who will nanny our kids?” (D).

“Who will pick our cotton?” goes un-asked.

If the left really believes in healthcare being a “right,” and in forced labor to make it so, and believes in the Rule of Law and constitutional government, they are welcome to work to pass an amendment adding this to the federal government. (The same is true for gun control.)



That they do not only proves they reject limits on their power.

The adults have known this for years.

And it’s not just the Constitution the left demands we ignore. No. They demand we ignore the law, too.

We call illegal aliens “illegal aliens” because they are aliens – not American citizens – and they are here illegally. The law making them so, a law that also requires deporting illegal aliens, and prohibits all immigrants, including legal immigrants, from being a drain on the public fisc (no welfare, no SNAP, no housing, no healthcare, no education… no public monies) is our current immigration law.

Don’t like it? Change it.

America’s current immigration law was written by the “Liberal Lion of the Senate,” Senator Ted Kennedy(D), was passed by a Congress(D), and signed into law by a president, LBJ(D), fulfilling all the details and requirements to “save muh democracy” the left so constantly yammers on about (they’re lying of course).

Democrats can fuss and whine and cry and engage in street brawls and murder about enforcing the law and pretending the Trump administration is “fascist,” but the plain fact of the matter is that America is a country under the rule of law.

Or at least is supposed to be.

And Democrats can’t stand that.

The Constitution the Democrats demand we ignore and reject, is “The Supreme Law of the Land,” and the immigration law is a law, duly-passed under our democratic republican form of government.

To demand this law be disobeyed is to demand America reject the Rule of Law and replace it with the Rule of Man: Authoritarianism.

The Left wants, insists, are starting street fights reminiscent of NAZI Brownshirts demanding that the rule of law be ignored.

Under the Rule of Law, the law must be enforced; picking and choosing which laws get enforced is the Rule of Man – authoritarianism. That’s the reason today’s Brownshirts in the streets are fighting, brutalizing, killing…

It’s how Biden (Obama) ran the Department of Justice, and why America threw him out and put Trump in. If you don’t like the law, change the law, but until you do, it must be enforced, and once it has been changed, the new law must be enforced. That is what the Rule of Law…. means…

We talk about America having a government of limited powers. Well, those limits are the enumerated powers. The federal government cannot constitutionally, legitimately, ethically or legally act outside those powers. And, no, the Supremacy Clause does not exceed the enumerated powers. That would create a government of limitless power under whomever happened to be president: Totalitarianism. That’s not how America is supposed to work, no matter how many pens and phones one has.

Demanding that we ignore those limits is demanding an end to law. It’s important to grasp that this is what today’s Democrats… are.

Chief Justice John Roberts damaged the law, damaged the Constitution, damaged the fisc and damaged the country by refusing to do his job. That is the root of what we are living through in the government shutdown today.

To step it up a notch, this - the enumerated powers - is the fight President Trump needs to make; we cannot return to the Rule of Law, to a balanced, affordable budget, or “Drain the Swamp” as long as Congress is doing all matter of things and spending all matter of billions acting in ways antithetical to Constitutional governance.

Our government has limits.

These limits must be enforced.

The Brownshirts of the national party that demands socialism and pretends to support workers – shall we just call it what it is: The National Socialist Worker’s Party (NAZI) – are out in the streets, just like last time, attacking brawling, injuring and killing those who demand the Rule of Law and Constitutional government.

Our parents and grandparents fought a – real – war to end bastards like these.

Democrats delenda est.

