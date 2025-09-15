In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
15h

I talked about this very problem in another of your articles today. How government is in the business of being the government, not our employees, but our masters. Well I for one do not have, nor will I deign to have, a master. I am a free man living in a supposedly free country, and the politicians who are trying to turn us into serfs should watch some old Frankenstein movies, you know, the ones where the "serfs" come up the hill with pitchforks and take care of business? Well, our pitchforks have funny names like AR15 and 1911, but the outcome's the same.

Seriously, Kurt Schlichter's new book, American Apocalypse: The Second American Civil War lays it out quite well. There's a whole government, both elected and bureaucrats who should read that and, to quote Elmer Fudd, "be vewy afwaid." As things spiral down the speed of increase will be exponential. The government really doesn't want to be here when it happens. Thank God for the second amendment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by In This Dimension
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Scipio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture