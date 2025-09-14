In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
2h

All the laws needed to solve these problems are already on the books. The unfortunate thing is no one has the will to enforce them. Whether it's greed, the power of the Deep State, the power of the One World movement, or sheer cowardice, it makes no difference. Trump can want a solution all he wants, but without the foot soldiers in government actually doing there job, nothing will get done.

It's frustrating that everyone we ever thought might make a difference is neutered. Trump, Bondi, Patel, Bongino, all of them.

It's like an old crime movie. "Nice country you've got there. Be a shame is something happened to it." says the guy with the scar on his cheek and the flat nose, as he's walking back to his 59 Cadillac convertible.

Where's Elliot Ness when you need him?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Scipio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture