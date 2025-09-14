If you’ve not read this piece by Dr. Naomi Wolf, I recommend doing so.

Discussion with friends is that America already has the necessary laws on the books to end the terror from the left – and it is ALL from the left – but that using these laws would require a GOP more concerned about the nation than their party invitations.

And that, to most of us, is a bridge too far: the idea that the GOP establishment actually gives a damn about our country, our families, our children and our future. Why AG Bondi refuses her job – and why Trump does not require her to perform it – is beyond thinking people, something I’ve covered previously.

The GOP establishment has always been quislings. Always. It’s why we elected Trump.

To think they'll change based on the assassination of Charlie Kirk is naive. They'll NEVER change. This assassination will linger in the news for a time, a couple of books and perhaps a TV docudrama will be created. And then it will be gone. The lives of his family will be changed forever, but that’s about it.

NOTHING will change.

Perhaps we won't lose the mid-terms, or lose them so badly, if enough of the kids evidently abandoning the left come over, but... I have my doubts. They may leave the left... and just stay home. Actually voting FOR what they've been propagandized AGAINST their entire lives will be difficult.

How bad and out-of-touch is the leadership of the Republican party? This bad:

Read the response of Mitt Romney (R) No mention that it was the left. Just useless neutral blather, because that's who he is. It's who the GOPe is. It's why we voted for Trump.

Or that of Mitch McConnell (R)... more blather.

Or watch John Thune (R), Senate Majority Leader, who embarrassingly found it necessary to read the short statement his staff had written for him, unable to comment from the heart (why? Because he doesn’t believe it), or to note that it isn’t “political violence,” but leftist violence.

Or Barbie Bondi (R)… no indication that America is dealing with terror from the left, just more neutral yak regarding this newest attack, and zero action. If we’ve ever had a more useless AG, I am unaware.

These prominent GOPe “leaders” passed “useless” several exists back.

Refusing to recognize a problem means two things:

That problem cannot be fixed Those refusing to recognize it do not see it as a problem.

Yet read the post of Dr. Naomi Wolf linked at the beginning of this post… it seems ONLY the left or former left has any balls at all.... Which ought not surprise – the left uses force to get their way: Antifa, BLM, Charlie Kirk, Abraham Lincoln, Garfield, T. Roosevelt, McKinely, JFK, Ford, Reagan, Trump… while the right clutches their pearls, talks and does … nothing.

We don’t want sympathy. We don’t want relativism. We don’t want paeans or homilies to tragedy.

We want it to end. We want our republic of limited government under law… back.

We want the fear of God put into the Brownshirts of the left and everyone who supports them. We want perps punished, “educators” foisting this crap on our kids, corporate ghouls and government employees celebrating his murder… fired.

We want media that is honest and impartial or gets their broadcast licenses revoked.

(What we do NOT want are idiots like this, a “representative” promising to disobey his oath of office, violate the Constitution, throw the First Amendment into the trash so he can grandstand on the death of someone far better than he will ever be. You don’t get to ban speech YOU DON’T LIKE, no matter HOW OFFENSIVE, any more than the lefties get to censor speech or ban guns THEY DON’T LIKE. It is idiots like this who throw the entire idea of self-government into question.)

The problem with letting the violence of the left fester – and it is from the left and has been festering at least since 1865, or the Summer of Love, 1968, depending on where you start counting – is that soon the infection turns gangrenous and the body politic dies. This is what is happening in Britain, where people are being jailed for memes and social media posts. (Are we going to let it happen here… again?)

“We are witnessing a huge shift in the moral investment in consent of the governed.” -- A friend.

This is absolutely correct – and the establishment has no idea it is going on or, for those few who are just beginning to grasp this, to know what to do about it. But the demonstration across the West show that these governments, indeed, no longer have the “consent of the governed.”

They all are sold on the End of History, on the millennia-long supremacy of Western Civilization that “will never end,” on the lack of education they received making them into some kind of superior being. They are uneducated, they are wrong, they cannot see the world they are destroying. And they do not understand what comes after.

This is true across the entirety of Western Civilization, a civilization that grew on liberty and law, yet whose out-of-control governments are destroying liberty and ignoring law. This is why BREXIT, why Trump, why we see national uprisings across the West. In Britain, France, the Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, Canada.

We The People are FED UP.

We are tired of our political establishments; they are not working at all, let alone working for us as they are designed to. The governments that are supposed to represent the people refuse to and indeed reject that duty.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk, a man who actually wanted to change minds through reason and debate, politely, firmly, with the backing of logic and history, shows that the left we have been empowering since 1968 by NOT enforcing our laws, by NOT holding individuals accountable for their actions, by NOT acting firmly on our own behalf, but rather reacting emotionally with weaponized empathy and compassion… has never changed, that violence is their primary tool, and always will be.

Why? Because in the absence of any opposition… violence is working.

What adults across the West are looking for, more loudly every passing day, is leadership that deals with the infection of the left before it turns gangrenous and kills the body.

Illegal immigration must stop and be reversed: It is AGAINST THE LAW

Riots by lefties such as Antifa and BLM must stop: They are AGAINST THE LAW

Putting perps who belong in jail or prison out on the streets to murder again must end: What they do is AGAINST THE LAW

Those who choose murder over talk must be punished – severely, not rewarded with a million-dollar GoFundMe and a new house: Their actions are AGAINST THE LAW

In a self-governing country, We the People are sovereign; WE are responsible for OUR government. If the hirelings WE choose and to whom WE delegate the authority to make OUR laws, to enforce OUR laws, to adjudicate OUR laws, to punish those who break OUR laws… refuse their delegation, the responsibility to make, enforce, adjudicate and punish… remains OURs. Responsibility cannot be delegated. It is what self government is all about.

Our hirelings reject their delegation at the peril of our society, our families, our future, of Western Civilization itself.

