(This’ll be short – and not about Mr. Kirk, other than tangentially. His is an appalling loss, an amazing guy both my 20-something kids and my wife and I liked and valued, but about whom people with more ability to articulate the tragedy than I have written and said what needs to be written and said: Kunstler, Gruber, Eugyppius, the Federalist…. )

Trump vs Stengel

When Casey Stengel uttered the deathless words, "Can't anybody here play this game?" he was talking about the most wretched major league baseball team ever, the 1962 New York Mets.

It’s a question that must be asked of the Trump administration.

While the right is busily yammering about a young woman brutally murdered by a thug out on “no cash bail,” there is almost no difference between “no cash bail” and not getting arrested. The difference? In the bail situation at least the perp gets an arrest record.

Who am I talking about? Well, not only are none of the below out on no-cash bail, they haven’t even been arrested. Yet we know publicly more than enough to convict them.

James Clapper lied under oath to Congress, later admitting same in his childish “I gave the least untruthful answer” testimony. This is indistinguishable from a 6-yr-old with Oreo crumbs all over his face saying “But I didn’t eat the whole cookie.” This is perjury – admitted perjury. Yet no arrest. If you or I perjured ourselves and then admitted it, we’d already be in an orange jump suit.

Alejandro Mayorkas let – at least – 20,000,000 illegal aliens into the country, sometimes flying them in on our dime. Each of those is a felony. Every. Single. One. Has he been arrested for even one felony, let alone 20,000,000 felonies? Nope.

DementiaJoe Biden was – at the very least – an accessory before and after the fact to those 20,000,000 felonies, and – at most – as corrupt as the day is long, selling out our country for decades while scooping money via even his grandchildren. He even bragged publicly about bribing a foreign government. Crickets from AG Barbie Bondi.

Barack Obama violated the 4th Amendment in wiretapping Trump and his team in 2016. No arrest. He sent planeloads of cash to a foreign enemy and declared terrorist state in the dead of night. (Was that money even appropriated by Congress?) No arrest.

James Comey and his entire executive team perjured themselves on FISA documents, lied to the court and violated 4th Amendment protections. No arrests.

Hilary Clinton perjured herself about Benghazi, Libya, Russia!Russia! and destroyed 33,000 emails that were under subpoena. No arrest.

Ilhan Omar lied on her immigration form. Not only not arrested, but serving - illegally - in Congress.

Letitia James… sheesh…

Special Prosecutor Ed Martin now has the most documented mortgage fraud case in modern political history… Letitia James ran a 40-YEAR CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE while serving as NY's top prosecutor…

… no arrests

The Mets?

A friend notes:

In any sane world, Bondi is preparing indictments for sedition right now for Biden and many dozens more.

… and …

We're now going on five years of chief federal law enforcement officer Trump declining to order any Swamp Ghoul arrests or indictments. In fact using his power to protect them. That could change, of course. I hope it does.

If Trump isn’t interested in enforcing the law, he should just tell us. What we have above are lots of broken windows, all of which lead to more crime, and no policing.

The left often whines on social media about Trump enforcing various laws, usually immigration laws, petulantly asking, “Did you vote for this?” The answer by adults is “Yes, we did.”

But we also voted for the law to enforced against the swamp we elected Trump to drain.

Well…?

Or do we have the ’62 Mets in the White House?