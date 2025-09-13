In This Dimension

Jack Sotallaro
1d

I repeat, I do not condone violence as the first step of a response.

It seems we're well past that first step now, so the answer, to me, is an aggressive defense of our freedom with a built in kinetic next step.

By all means talk when possible. When the response is any of the trigger words the left loves (Hitler, racist...) the response must be "provide facts or STFU". If the left doesn't like that, they're asking for the sword.

You can't wait for violence if you wish to protect you and yours.

Again, I'm not advocating violence for violence's sake, however I am stating that "I'll call the cops" is no longer enough. You need to be prepared to end the confrontation before the police get there.

In many of these instances the police end up investigating a homicide. The question is whether you're willing to be the victim.

Violentiam exsecror, nisi necessitate exigitur.

