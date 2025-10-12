In 1899, the Commissioner of the US Patent Office, Charles H. Duell, wanted to close the Patent Office as a relic, saying that, “everything that can be invented has been invented.”

We all know how that turned out. Al Gore hadn’t even invented the internet yet.

What is the link to the globalists? Easy.

Everything in the modern world, from farm automation to refrigeration, was invented by white men. Mechanized transportation: planes, trains, and automobiles. Space travel. Electrical and electronic motors, appliances, computation and communications. Air Conditioning. Radio. Television. Photography. Motion pictures. Medical care, modern surgical procedures, modern medicines, modern sanitation. Water, sewer and electrical grids. Chemical-based fertilizers – the first “Green Revolution” that has been feeding the planet for nearly a century. Steel…

Everything.

The Chinese invented exploding powder; we invented guns. The Chinese invented the biggest sailing ships ever built. Then burned them to the waterline because no one had anything to teach the Chinese. We invented steel ships, steam engines, oil engines, and nuclear power.

Yet… what are the globalists intent on annihilating? White men. They demand we close the patent office. “Everything that can be invented has been invented.”

Why? We know that the point in time of “everything” having been invented will never be reached… so… What is the link?

In addition to everything we use in everyday life having been invented by white men, so was representative self-government… and so was revolution when necessary to effect self-government, liberty and freedom.

That’s why.

But, wait, you say, even given that background, how can I say that the globalists want to close the white men?

Because it is only white men who are under attack globally. From academia, from the corporate media, from film and television to K-12 library books, the culture is told that white men are the enemies of all other peoples.

Maybe you’ve noticed that braiding hair a certain way, or wearing hoop earrings, is considered “cultural appropriation” and whites are hammered for it… yet we share with everyone everything we have created and invented without a peep of “cultural appropriation.” (Perhaps we should become more multicultural and quit sharing our stuff?)

Is that POC woman complaining that hoop earrings cannot be worn by white women wearing a dress of machine-woven fabric? White men. Is she wearing underwear containing elastic - vulcanized rubber? Steel hooks? Plastic buttons? White men. Is she driving back and forth to work or school in a car? White men. Carrying a laptop? White…

Get the picture?

Covid and the Climate

These have been the two most devastating globalist attacks on our freedoms.

Where did Covid have its most devastating effects? White countries. Where was the jab pushed the hardest on people? White countries. Did anyone see any full-court press to vaxx Kenya? Zimbabwe? The Australian outback? No? Are you as shocked as I am…?

Do you really think that scientists who are smart enough to perform gene splicing… don’t know what they are making or what its outcome will be? The entire purpose of inventing and releasing Covid was to get the jab into as many arms in Western Civilization as possible. Pfizer’s own numbers were that the jab killed 1,223 people in the first 89 days, with a total of over 42,000 instances of “Serious Adverse Events.” These numbers were not from some tribe in the Amazon, but white men and women… But the globalists in the District of Corruption not only OK’d the jab – they STILL are OK’ing the jab….

Or that they are not doing everything possible to stop the increase or even continuation of white populations, from the vaxx to feminism, to the globalist push to maximize abortions, to the massive post-vax drop in fertility among vaxxed countries – white countries?

Nope.

Killing the (unaffordable) old and preventing (through infertility) the new was the entire goal of Covid.

You don’t think that the entire climate hoax being used to destroy Western economies – see Germany, Canada, Spain, etc. – is based on reality, do you? When we are in a CO2 famine closing in on starving billions?

It may or may not be true that the daughter of John Kerry said that “Billions must die” for the New World Order, but it is established fact that the globalists see a global population of 500M as ideal... only 7.5 billion people fewer than today.

And you don’t really think that the elites running the show – for now – are going to volunteer to starve to death first? Or that any future policy to feed the – productive – first world at the cost of the – parasitic – third world as crops fail globally due to a dearth of CO2 will not be publicly, loudly, annoyingly – wrongly – attributed to “racism?”

It certainly is true that the globalists are afraid of us.

A few (white) men at the top of the elite structures they have built for themselves have decided that leaving around a cohort – white men – that successfully has overthrown tyrannies before – the only cohort that has done so – is too dangerous for them and their intent to establish a global dictatorship.

So we must go.

Perhaps you have noticed that no government is moving masses of white men into Africa or S Asia, right? Why not? Diversity is diversity, it’s a “strength,” right?

Because destroying white men and our culture is the goal; it has nothing to do with “diversity,” nothing to do with bringing in workers to do the jobs left vacant by the (planned, encouraged, subsidized) free-fall in fertility across the West – across the developed world.

Nope. This is nothing more nor less than a protection racket by the globalists against the only cohort with the brains, balls, capability and experience to overthrow their tyranny and ensure freedom for ourselves and our posterity.

The globalists have decided that everything they need has been invented, and AI – also invented by white men – will “invent” the rest. So they want to close the patent office.

Their goal is stasis, with them in charge; and an intellectually declining global population of street-sweepers and garbage handlers that will never be a threat to them.

Their desired stasis is being managed by screens, apps, various bread & circuses ensuring complacency among those who could alter their course, and by limiting the number of new white populations that are becoming restive, and by overrunning those already here.

That’s what is behind judges letting criminals go free to kill (whites) again, behind letting terrorist organizations – funded by the globalist organizations like Arabella (Bill & Melinda Gates…) and our own governments – terrorize major cities, knowing this will reduce the interest of young couples to bring a child into this world, and the eco freaks demanding locking-up the land to make buying a house and starting a family prohibitive.

It’s all of a piece … because they know we will not (yet) rise up and fix the problem ourselves. It’s behind the invasions of illegal aliens and their crime. It’s behind the drug trafficking into the West – not seriously stopped until Trump began blowing-up their boats… about which the globalists can’t stop complaining.

It is the “yet” that has them worried. As it should.

You don’t really think that any of these billionaires foisting on us illiterate savages imbued with an ideology utterly antithetical to civilization are doing so because they want to help those barbarians into better living conditions or more freedom or higher levels of prosperity, do you? Look around! Do you?

Explain, then, the living conditions of the new squatters. If the globalists wanted them to succeed in a first world economy, they’d provide – demand – the literacy, language proficiency, housing necessary for them to do so.

You may have noticed they are not.

WE civilized peoples are being ordered to accept THEIR uncivilized lifestyles, from not walking our dogs, to what kind of food is in our stores, to what our women can wear – on pain of death. It’s all about accommodating pre-civilized cultures and displacing ours.

We are being replaced, often by our own governments – see the UK, Germany, France, pre-Trump USA – with those who never have been nor ever will be a threat to the global elites. By those whose entire historic background is as illiterate, innumerate slaves to some kind of masters.

It’s all about eliminating the possible – nascent? (#GotAmmo?) – threat to their globalist dreams.

Given what they are doing to our justice systems, to our women and girls, to political parties at-odds with their own destruction… it’s going to be a DIY effort to stop them… and save us and the future.

And it is time to get started.

Unless you want to close the Patent Office on mankind…

