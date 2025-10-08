The oft-quoted curmudgeon, HL Mencken, was right about a good many things. One of these is this:

Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard.

The violence in various Democrat-run metros is absurd. Nothing like this ought to be happening in America. The violence is happening because of the policies of Democrats; Judges who won’t imprison, cops who won’t arrest, DAs who won’t indict.

These metros are mis-run by Democrats. Democrats in office don’t empower themselves. They are put into office, year after decade after generation by Democrat voters. These voters are adults and perfectly able to grasp cause & effect. They keep electing those causing these effects. To argue they don’t want these effects is naïve.

Rampant murder in Chicago. Street violence in Portland. Major and violent crimes against persons in every major Dem-ruined metro. These – all – are the results of the policies voluntarily chosen by the voters of these metros. No one twisted their arms to vote Democrat.

The violence is the result. The economic damage is the result. “Johnny can’t read” is the result.

The adults can demand law and order, but to what end? Democrats – again – will vote for policies that mal-educate, let criminals loose, let thugs murder innocent people, destroy businesses, burn buildings.

So why bother? Again: THESE ARE ADULT VOTERS.

They need to get what they vote for: Good and hard.

If people never are faced with the consequences of their actions and choices, why would they ever change? No reason. The voters of these cities must not be protected from their choices. Violent crime is off the charts in Democrat cities because of their voters.

Two things can happen here: Democrat voters will learn from the violence and destruction their policies create and from which they suffer, and change their minds to face reality, or they and their (vanishingly few) children will be killed and their businesses destroyed by those un-jailed, un-executed because of their policies and, one day, only adult voters will remain: No Democrats.

But for now, the best choice may well be: Let it burn; let ‘em learn.

Good and hard.

