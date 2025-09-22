I admire what Charlie Kirk did. I’m angry he got shot. I’m disappointed he’s gone.



But yesterday I heard him become Moses, Christ, Lincoln… no. Just no.



He was an amazing man. The celebration of his life, rightly and globally, showed the breadth and depth of his accomplishments in a way we have not seen, perhaps ever. His memorial service showed the power of his ideas and how many respected his peaceful, calm, informed opposition to freedom’s enemies on the left.



But it will be ephemeral.



Wars are not won by being tolerant or nice or forgiving; wars are won by the intolerant doing what must be done to make a desired political change. "War is the continuation of politics by other means." But too few grasp that the obverse also is true: Politics is the continuation of war by other means…

If you think tolerance wins, you are badly mistaken. Hitler and Tojo weren’t stopped by being tolerant of their actions. Slavery wasn’t ended in America by being tolerant of slaveholders. What is taking over Europe now? From the outside: The intolerance of a non-Western ideology; from the inside: The intolerance of governments toward the people they are created to protect. Who is losing? The tolerant people of Western Europe.

It is not the tolerant society or the girl in the street incapable of being intolerant to her adult male abuser who is defining the security of that girl. It is the intolerant foreigner raping her, destroying her future, probably robbing her of her own family when she would have been ready, and perhaps taking her life.

And if you think her government doesn’t want that, you are blind and deaf to governments ignoring girls being raped by the thousands for years with the full acquiescence of those governments. If they didn’t want it, they’d stop it. Life is far more black-and-white than most people are willing to admit; it’s the made-up “grey” that creates problems for us all.



The refusal to understand this on the right will be our undoing, resulting in the loss of civilization, itself: of learning, of exploring, of prospering, of progressing. Of families and community.



And if you don’t realize Western man is at war with our opponents outside the West and with those inside whom we have placed into government who want us surveilled, cowed, and killed, you simply are not paying attention.



The assassin who killed Charlie was without doubt “radicalized” because our academic and media industries wanted him killed; you can see that in the celebrations on the left and the protests to consequences. Both of these industries are run by the party that demands their own authoritarianism and is badly angered that it is disappearing – though they have held government since 1932. That they do not care about family and freedom, or a free and fair and safe society is past obvious.

The thug who murdered Iryna was out because our enemies wanted him out and because our culture is sending a loud-and-clear message that whites must be removed from the planet. He did what he was told by that culture.



The society we have inadvertently created by the ahistorical ideas that we always will be on top and so can just peacefully cruise through time ignorant both of how we got here and that there are existential enemies out there, just because we have been for a couple of centuries, at best (since the Industrial Revolution), or 80 years at worst (post-war), cannot survive, let alone prosper, until we understand that enemies need to be killed, something all men of all faiths and customs and countries have understood for hundreds of millennia… until the post-war “Rules-Based International Order” and the feminization of Christianity brought on by female suffrage and what Ms. Elizabeth Nickson rightly calls “The Stupidification of Women,” and “forgiveness” of those killing our children rather than, more civilizationally, publicly hanging them on PPV.

Western Civilization, as were all civilizations, was built on the bodies of dead enemies. If you’re not aware of Charlemagne’s actions and his creation of what we call Western Europe, a summary can be found here.

Charlemagne’s most demanding military undertaking pitted him against the Saxons, longtime adversaries of the Franks whose conquest required more than 30 years of campaigning (772 to 804). This long struggle, which led to the annexation of a large block of territory between the Rhine and the Elbe rivers, was marked by pillaging, broken truces, hostage taking, mass killings, deportation of rebellious Saxons, draconian measures to compel acceptance of Christianity, and occasional Frankish defeats. The Frisians, Saxon allies living along the North Sea east of the Rhine, were also forced into submission.

Christianity, in fact, came out of the shadows and came to be worshipped publicly, following the ascension of Constantine – who had seen the Chi-Ro sign before the Battle of Milvian Bridge. Not an event of turning the other cheek, but an event of destroying one’s enemies.

Christ didn’t TALK the money-changers out of the temple – He THREW them out.

While preparing for the Last Supper, did Jesus tell the Disciples to surrender? No.

He said to them, ‘But now if you have a purse, take it, and also a bag; and if you don’t have a sword, sell your cloak and buy one.’- Luke 22:36

Should we excuse those who transgress our laws, laws set in place to free and protect us? Shall we always “turn the other cheek?”

But if you do wrong, be afraid, for rulers do not bear the sword for no reason. They are God’s servants, agents of wrath to bring punishment on the wrongdoer. – Romans 13:4

“God’s servants” … “bring punishment on the wrongdoer,” not forgiveness…

Much as Western Civilization is built upon the New Testament and Christ’s life and teachings, the New Testament is built upon the Old, for where would Jesus be had not the Jews escaped, survived, defended themselves from their enemies?

When Nehemia went to rebuild the walls of Jerusalem, whom did the king send with him?

The king had also sent army officers and cavalry with me. - Nehemia 2:9

And how was the wall rebuilt?

16 From that day on, half of my men did the work, while the other half were equipped with spears, shields, bows and armor. The officers posted themselves behind all the people of Judah 17 who were building the wall. Those who carried materials did their work with one hand and held a weapon in the other, 18 and each of the builders wore his sword at his side as he worked. But the man who sounded the trumpet stayed with me. - Nehemia 4:16-18

Preparation to defend their families from mortal foes got the job done. The West – exists – because our forefathers carried a sword at their side as they worked.

David’s men protected the men and sheep of Nabal. When they asked for food, they were rebuffed. David’s response was not forgiveness that his men might starve.

10 Nabal answered David’s servants, “Who is this David? Who is this son of Jesse? Many servants are breaking away from their masters these days. 11 Why should I take my bread and water, and the meat I have slaughtered for my shearers, and give it to men coming from who knows where?” 12 David’s men turned around and went back. When they arrived, they reported every word. 13 David said to his men, “Each of you strap on your sword!” So they did, and David strapped his on as well. About four hundred men went up with David, while two hundred stayed with the supplies. – Samuel 25:10-13

The meek may inherit the earth, but they didn’t get Jerusalem rebuilt.

What happens when the lion, instead of lying down with the lamb, acts with the behavior God gave him? He kills and eats it.

What happens when the predator returns to the land for which he evolved? If you look at Yellowstone after the re-introduction of wolves, you grasp that all is better for the presence of the predator. More flowers, more trees, cleaner water, better grasslands… both flora and fauna vastly improved not by the wolf lying down with the deer, but by setting-right the balance of predator and prey and letting each do what its evolved behavior and environment require.

What has happened to the West as we have removed from our behavior the violent defense against our enemies, what Jesus did to the money-changers, what Charlemagne did to his enemies, and replaced active defense and offense with turning the other cheek, no matter how many of our people are harmed?

What does it even mean? To ‘turn the other cheek?”

Paul T. Penley explains in “Turning the Other Cheek’: Jesus’ Peaceful Plan to Challenge Injustice,” “Roman soldiers tended to be right-handed. When they struck an equal with a fist, it came from the right and made contact with the left side of the face. When they struck an inferior person, they swung with the back of their right hand making contact with the right cheek. In a Mediterranean culture that made clear distinctions between classes, Roman soldiers backhanded their subjects to make a point. Jews were second-class.” The Roman slap was an insult to the Jews’ personal dignity. In “On Turning the Other Cheek (and How It Doesn’t Mean What You Think It Means),” Corey Far explained that a slap on the right cheek meant the soldier backhanded the Jews, which was a far more demeaning slap. “It was degrading,” he said. “It was what you gave to an inferior or a slave.” To not break down emotionally and simply turn the other cheek meant that the soldier couldn’t slap you again on the right cheek, and, Farr said, “he can’t slap you with his left hand, because that is unclean for both of you.” The soldier’s only option was to slap with the palm of his hand, and “this was not the way to slap a slave. This was reserved for equals.” Thus, in giving the other cheek, the degraded person asserted his humanity in a brave countermove — a humble response, yet also an act of courage against an oppressive system.

Our entire environment, social, educational, scientific… has degraded by “turning the other cheek,” but not understanding the context, the “why” of doing so. The flowers are dying, the trees are stumps, the grasslands run over by invasive parasites. Why? Because we forgave their transgressions. We stopped being wolves and tolerated the weeds among us… and they multiplied.

The “forgiveness” of today’s (what can they be called but milquetoast?) Christians is killing Christian civilization.

I was appalled yesterday when Erika Kirk said she “forgave” the killer of her husband and father of her children, as I was appalled when the father of Austin Metcalf “forgave” the murderer of his son. Both of these men were and would have continued to be of far greater value and worth to their family, community, society and civilization than their murderers will ever be.

Forgive them for taking from us – from all of us – these men?

Absolutely not.

When Metcalfe was murdered and his father said he forgave the murderer, my son looked at me and said, “Dad, if that ever happens to me, don’t be that dad.” No worries.

During the Middle Ages, European countries executed about one percent of their male inhabitants every year. At a blunt level, this was chlorinating the gene pool, removing from society the genes of those too aggressive to exist in a world civilized under Christ. Which is our world.

We stopped executing the bad apples over the past half-century. The results are Carmelo Anthony, DeCarlos Brown, Tyler Robinson. Their victims won’t be the last. The loss of those victims cannot be forgiven.

Their loss must not be forgiven.

It is time for the adults to sell their cloaks and buy a weapon, to gird on those weapons, and protect and defend the lives, families and civilization we built under Christ – or that civilization, and His life, have no meaning.

An interesting conversation (via texting) between my two late-20-something kids occurred this morning, the day after the Kirk Memorial Service. My son expressed annoyance in Christians that forgive and move on; and pleasure in the attitude of Trump: “’Love my enemies’ No way, man, I hate those guys,” noting this is “why Trump wins.” “But I like that she [Erika Kirk] said she forgives him but what happens to him is up to the state.”

My daughter responded,

I get where you're coming from, but I think you hate the soft Christians who don't actually understand fearing God. The ones who forgive and forget instead of just forgiving so they can move on and act on the not forgetting part. I don't think that the revival of Christianity that we're heading into is one where we forgive everyone for everything and pretend not to understand that there are differences and reasons to protect ourselves. I think that's the Christianity that led everyone to stop attending church and stop caring, because what difference is there between not actually fearing God and eventually just using Him as a reason to not address things that are difficult? I don't see that Christianity in Erika's eyes, I think God’s wrath is going to move through her and God fearing Christian conservatives are going to be born from it and the American family will take back what it gave away a couple of generations ago.

Also I'm not going to say it's all men's fault, however, I think the loss of God fearing conservative men leading their households led us to precisely this point in history. I think a very overlooked - at least by me - issue in this country is that we expected men to lead households but stopped expecting them to be Christian households. Men didn't treat their wives as partners or as fellow followers or as one flesh under God and without that it created households where the highest power was the husband. And obviously that's not going to work for women?? That wasn't the design. I think we can say however much we like that feminism in the 70s or whatever ruined the American family and ruined women's chances of being able to stay home and not have to work etc., but I think we've hugely overlooked how stepping away from God fearing Christianity in the home led to precisely that outcome. Women were getting stuck with husbands that had seen men were supposed to be the head of the household but somehow had missed that Christ was the head of men. Not to quote the Bible so early on a Monday.

Idk. I'm new here but I think I have a new hill to die on.

I’m always puzzled by lefties asking if I am a Creationist or an Evolutionist. Why not both? Something or Someone started us all; and something or Someone – or both – has continued us.

The question of the lion and the lamb also must be addressed in the evolutionary behavior of man. We are predators. But society - today – prevents us from preying – even on our enemies.

Can the violence of so many young men be a rebellion against the constraints of a too-civilized world preventing them even from violence in defense of their children and wives and sisters and mothers? If we have evolved to hunt and protect, but, in an evolutionary blink of an eye are prevented from doing so, but required, instead, to forgive those preying on our own, wouldn’t it make sense that a violent reaction may arise?

Why not?

We men have been selected for hundreds of millennia to project force in defense and offense. Women have been selected to make new generations. We live in a society that not only objects to and actively prevents both, but that insists, against all logic, reason and evidence, that men can have babies and women can defeat men in battle.

How can this end well?

If absurdity becomes the cultural baseline… how does that culture survive, succeed and prosper? Should it even do so?

Society must be de-feminized, which, ironically or counterintuitively, will re-feminize women and re-masculinize men, and men must again be recognized as protectors – and allowed to protect.

And the gene pool must be chlorinated, regardless of the objections by those requiring the protection to those who will do the chlorinating against those needing chlorination. The procreation of those who kill for pleasure or no reason at all is not something to be accepted in a civilized world.

