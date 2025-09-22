In This Dimension

In This Dimension

It’s safe to say that President Trump understands his role as our leader. While eulogizing Charlie Kirk, President Trump said he wasn’t ready to forgive. “Charlie did not hate his opponents, he wanted the best for them. That’s where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponents,” Trump said. “And I don’t want the best for them. I’m sorry, Erika.” He admitted that Charlie wouldn’t approve: “Charlie’s angry looking down, he’s angry at me now. He wasn’t interested in demonizing anyone.” Clearly, President Trump understands that his, and our nation’s enemies should fear him and the United States — as Iran found out. Our “lion” isn’t willing to lie down with the lamb.

