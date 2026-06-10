Many across social media are asking about the rigged elections, “what’s to be done?”

Here’s my answer.

Nothing can be done until or unless Trump starts enforcing the law at the top. Unless that happens, we’ve created a permission structure for cheaters that will continue all the way down.

Is it against the law to bring in illegal aliens? Yes. A felony. Has Trump arrested Mayorkas or Biden? No. What’s the number of felonies before one is arrested? Is it greater than 20,000,000?

Is it against the law to hide illegal aliens? Yes. A felony. Has Trump arrested “sanctuary” governors, mayors or city councilmen? No.

Is it against the law to provide public monies - welfare, housing, etc. - to illegal aliens? Yes. Trump’s administration is cutting those checks.

Is it against the law to provide public monies to legal - green card - aliens for a period of five years? Yes. Trump’s administration is cutting those checks.

Has Hillary been arrested for destroying 33K emails that were under subpoena? No.

Has Clapper been arrested for perjury he admitted to under oath? No.

Has Obama even had his passport confiscated for treasonous actions and a coup against a sitting president, let alone been arrested for treason? No.

Comey? Wray? McCabe? Haspel? Milley? No. No. No. No. No.

Until laws are enforced, laws will continue to be broken at an accelerating rate. There simply is no downside. Miscreants - our entire political class - know this deep in their bones.

No one is coming to save us. We are responsible for our country. We hire hirelings and delegate to them the authority to make, enforce and adjudicate laws made in our name. The responsibility - which cannot be delegated - remains ours. It’s called “self government.”

If they continue to refuse to enforce our laws… we will. This is exactly what we are seeing in Belfast.

The media has Belfast all wrong, because of course they do. These are not riots, they are a counter-attack against murdering and raping illegal invaders with a culture worse than anything the Third Reich ever dreamed up.

The only salient question is this: When will we in America have had enough and go Belfast on these authoritarian bastards and take back OUR country? As with any conflict, the longer we wait, the bloodier it will be.

And to those whining about violence by people who are fed-up with their government violating its own laws - what seems to have become a tradition across the democratic West destroying them, their families, their lives, their culture, their traditions, their nation? Grow up.

If you are not prepared to use force to defend civilization, then be prepared to accept barbarism.

When the government lies, cheats and steals, any thoughts of stopping them via law is a ridiculous fantasy. We elected a GOP majority to fix these problems… have they helped or hindered? Hindered.

That’s my answer to “what’s to be done about rigged elections?”

Note, also, that “Republicans” don’t care if all our elections are rigged. They still are sending fundraisers to retain a majority they have rejected using to the benefit of the nation, refused to meet the demands of the base which put them into power. And they want ... more?!? LOL.

Everyone paying attention knows that, in the words of Michael Walsh, “the Democrat Party is a criminal organization masquerading as a political party.” But what have “Republicans” done to stop their criminality? Not a damn thing.

But wait - there’s more...

Many discussions float around social media regarding USAID but no one in any position of authority is asking the basics: is foreign aid even legal?

No. It is not.

The authorized powers of the federal government are right there in black and white in the Constitution, the “Supreme Law of the Land,” found in Article 1, Section 8. These are the “enumerated powers.” Is the redistribution of American tax dollars overseas in there… anywhere? Nope.

Anything and everything done by the federal government that’s not within these powers is unconstitutional - BY DEFINITION. Yet we demand the government do these things.

· Foreign aid - $3.8T since 1945

· Education - $5T since its inception

· Healthcare - $19T since 2010

· etc.

Want to know where our debt comes from? Unconstitutional spending.

This is demanding the government disobey its own laws. No more. No less.

What is our national debt today – the amount we have stolen from our future generations, the amount we are taxing them without representation?

At the time of this writing, our national debt is $39.2 trillion dollars. And that does not include unfunded future liabilities of approximately $86.6T. Today…

Then we act surprised when USAID graft, Medicare and Medicaid fraud, the lies of Obamacare, election-rigging, immigration fraud and other illegalities occur. It’s just childish.

Law is binary: XYZ is illegal, period. There are no carve-outs for empathy or the opinions of judges. None. “Oh she had post-partum depression, she’s not responsible for murdering her own children!” Wrong.

A republic under the rule of law has no room for differing enforcement for different people or positions. That is authoritarianism.

And THAT is where we are today.

What do we do about this? We re-elect these bastards at a rate over 90%. Then act surprised when nothing changes.

It is incumbent on citizens to ensure their government draws within the lines, something we are not doing. As Edward Abbey wrote in A Voice Crying in the Wilderness,

A patriot must be ready to defend his country from his government.

Does anyone want hordes of anti-Western head-hackers, child-rapers, murderous bastards here under the guise of a “religion“ demanding the murder of all those not believing in the barbaric, slave-owning, mass-murdering, pedophile, misogynistic Mohammad? No. Then why is the government bringing them here, hiding, housing and feeding them?

We have LAWS against illegal aliens. Yet the infantile, pretend, “no kings” crowd demands that laws be ignored and their demands granted – in short, they are demanding kings. No matter the cost in ruined or taken lives and treasure, costs against a future these protesting lawless Democrat bastards refuse to populate - so no one should give a rat’s ass what their opinions are, anyway.

It’s going to reach a tipping point if the president continues to refuse to enforce our laws.

And when that happens, as it is now in Belfast, there will be an important difference here in The Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave:

We have guns. And millions of angry men who are trained to use them and are exhausted by watching our future and that of our children vanish by being nice…

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