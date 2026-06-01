In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
4d

There is so much to unpack here! I agree with your refutation of Islam as a religion, it is a political system disguised as a religion. All the abuses you mention are real and against the law here in the US, and cannot be allowed by anyone anywhere. I still maintain that although Islam is not a religion, its adherents can still practice it in the privacy of their home, as can the Wiccans you mention. They, those practicing Islam, cannot, publicly or privately, practice pedophilia, slavery, child marriage, or any of the other distasteful practices they seem to sanction. The can, however, practice what's left at home or in a mosque legally. I understand that without these barbaric practices what's left is not the teachings of Mohammed, however I don't believe it matters to Muslims. So I agree with you, and agree with the actions you recommend. What to do with the Muslims already here? What of the prison conversions? A person can be incarcerated for rape, but unless they're a green card holder or a nationalized citizen or a legal immigrant they cannot be deported under current law. I don't know exactly what, but something must be done.

As always, thanks for a thought provoking article!

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David B. Miller's avatar
David B. Miller
14h

Which amendment to the constitution of these United States ended slavery? Islam as a slave ideology cannot be tolerated.

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