When elected officials prohibit secure elections, self-government cannot and does not exist.

We now are an authoritarian country.

If you believe otherwise, you are refusing to pay attention. All We the People now are allowed to do is pretend to act around the edges… and complain. And our next communist president will pass some sort of censorship action to prohibit complaining and ensure the political establishment does not “Lose total control.” A congress refusing to secure elections will go along. With the DSA, Europe already has made that choice. Britain, the “mother country,” imprisons more people for wrongthink than Russia, and just killed a kid for wrongthink.

The logical next step for Americans under our governing document - the Constitution - is to recognize that Congress no longer exists as a representative body. Support for SAVE was bipartisan, national and as high as any proposed piece of legislation I can recall. Per Grok:

Key Polling Data (as of early-mid 2026) The most cited national poll with party breakdowns is the Harvard CAPS / Harris Poll (February 2026, ~2,000 registered voters):

· Overall: 71% support the SAVE America Act. · Republicans: 91% support. · Democrats: 50% support. · Independents: 69% support.

Every voter cohort supported SAVE. And Congress killed it.

Republican Government

The Constitution created a “republican” government,” meaning,

Madison’s Definition in Federalist No. 39 James Madison directly addressed whether the proposed Constitution created a “strictly republican” government: “We may define a republic to be, or at least may bestow that name on, a government which derives all its powers directly or indirectly from the great body of the people, and is administered by persons holding their offices during pleasure, for a limited period, or during good behavior.”

Our current government now objectively rejects the will of the people. Logically, then, it can derive no powers “directly or indirectly from the great body of the people” and must be abolished. Because being a representative body is its entire purpose, a purpose it now officially rejects, Congress is just a waste of taxpayer dollars and hope.

A brief overview follows of the epic failure Congress has become since 1933. I’m sure many of you can add to this list, in which only the biggest failures / refusals of Congress to do its job are included.

Congress prostrated itself before our first communist president, FDR(D), allowing the immediate (“First 100 days”) demand by what our third communist president called “a pen and a phone,” of various unconstitutional “remedies” for the Depression. Many of these “remedies” extended for years the fiscal crisis and created the Great Depression. Some of these were ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. How did FDR respond? By threatening to pack the Court to reach his goal: Make Depression Great Again. Why? More voter dependency on BigGov.

Ultimately the voters took action, reducing the congressional seats of the nascent communist party(D) in the 1937 midterms by turning 71 house and 6 Senate seats over to the Washington Generals Republicans, largely in response to FDR’s Court-packing threats.

Congress again lay down like a lamb before the next executive, Truman(D), whom they refused to rein-in, sending our forces overseas to conduct a war in Korea without a congressional declaration. Some may note that this was, officially, a “Police Action.”

President Lincoln once noted,

‘How many legs does a dog have if you call his tail a leg? Four. Saying that a tail is a leg doesn’t make it a leg.’

Congress allowed and funded this unconstitutional overseas excursion that cost the lives of about two million Koreans and over 34,000 Americans, while putting paid to efforts to reduce the post-war military industrial complex (MIC).

Congress lied to the People it was their job to represent in 1964 about the Tonkin Gulf, gifting a generation of young men with the Vietnam War. Why? Because “War is a Racket,” and no one buys bullets for won wars. The MIC had taken control of Congress. The lives of about 70,000 American kids were taken by Congress, another 100,000+ wounded or maimed. Not only did congress refuse to declare war, they funded 20 years of trying our best not to win. If this sounds to you like trying their best not to secure our elections, you win a cookie. In other words, with every vote to fund that war, Congress consciously chose to fund combat – and death of American kids – but not war… (we use different words for different meanings, and combat is only part of war), or to fund victory.

Congress was funding a lobbying group, the defense industry, to NOT defeat the enemy they were sending our kids to kill and be killed by. How could the MIC profit without new orders for more weapons and bullets? How can any other explanation suffice when the world’s most powerful military can’t won’t defeat a bunch of illiterates in sandals with small arms? (Our most-decorated combat soldier at the time, Col David Hackworth, US Army, took one look at this crap, said he’d never let his son fight there, quit and moved overseas.)

We (maybe) returned that same party to Congressional majority for another thirty years.

Overturning law with “a pen and a phone,” the storied Camelot president used an Executive Order, 10988, to non-legislatively bring government unions into existence. The goal was to use taxpayer dollars from Democrats, Republicans and Independents to fund Democrat political campaigns. Government unions simply launder bipartisan tax dollars to Democrats. That is their entire point, and the purpose of EO10988.

NGOs. If they’re “Non-Government.” WHY are we giving them “government” money?

Although primarily organizations chartered in States and not the Federal Government, the Feds use them for money laundering, that’s their entire purpose, as has become transparent during the Trump-2 admin and DOGE.

How are these organizations funded by congress? Let’s ask Grok:

Funding and Operations · Congress authorizes and appropriates funding for many NGOs through foreign aid, grant programs, or specific statutes (e.g., via USAID, the National Endowment for Democracy, or domestic social service programs). This is done through annual appropriations bills and authorizing statutes, not a blanket “NGO authorization” law. · There is no prohibition on foreign funding of U.S. NGOs in general U.S. law.

Actually, that last sentence is incorrect. For those who have read the Constitution and understand the role of the Federal Government, that role is defined in Article 1, Section 8, the “enumerated powers.” These do not include redistributing American taxpayer money overseas. Foreign Aid, no matter how delivered (NGO, USAID, Grant) is unconstitutional. Period.

The Federal government doesn’t – or isn’t supposed to – run on what it’s not prohibited from doing, but on what it’s allowed to do. This is the entire point of our “limited government,” and foreign aid isn’t among those limits. Those limits implicitly prohibit everything not included.. like healthcare, education, welfare, foreign aid… The Ninth and Tenth Amendments assign everything not allowed to the feds or prohibited to the People, stated or unstated, to the “States, respectively, or to the People.”

Created by Democrats, these parasites – government unions and NGOs – exist because Republicans Washington Generals happily play their role as remora (also known as “suckerfish,” which is entirely apt for congress) around the Democrat sharks, living off the discards and too stupid to understand what’s going on.

If you want to understand the roots of our failed “education” system and our $39T of debt, it’s right there in EO10988 and these NGOs. The undeclared wars haven’t helped, but in the context of $39T in debt, aren’t even a noticeable bump. Korea cost about $30B, or less than the fraud going unchecked (encouraged?) in Minnesota or California. Vietnam? $738B. Together, these two undeclared wars cost $768,000,000,000, about 2% of our current debt, or about what congress spends, without regard to its constitutional authority, in about five weeks.

The U.S. federal government spends about $738 billion in roughly 38 to 40 days. Based on Recent Spending Levels (FY 2025)

· Total federal outlays: Approximately $7.0 trillion to $7.1 trillion for the full fiscal year.

Breakdown of how long $738 billion takes:

· Daily spending rate: ~$19.2 billion per day (on average). o Time to spend $738 billion: ≈ 38–39 days. · Monthly spending rate: ~$583–592 billion per month. o Time: ≈ 1.26–1.27 months (a little over 5 weeks).

The 1964 Civil Rights Act, shoved down our throats by our second communist president, LBJ(D), altered the Constitution so much that some in Congress voted against it because its alterations to the role of the federal government were so severe as to require an amendment, not legislation. Again, Congress bent over and rejected their role. We are still, with no end in sight, living with the consequences of allowing Congress to override the Constitution. You can see this in every riot on an airliner, airport lounge, Carousel Cruise Lines cruise, retail store looting, high-school beat down. The entire real estate market of the United States is based on living as far as possible from the consequences of the Civil Rights Act, while avoiding a 3-hour commute. Congress legislated when it should have asked the States and the People to amend.

With SAVE, congress is refusing to legislate when the people from whom congress derives its powers… demand it.

Obama(D), our third communist president, gave the language “a pen and a phone.” The Constitution did not give that to him; the people did not give that to him. He simply took it. And congress didn’t blink an eye. He was not the first, nor the biggest abuser of congressional run-arounds; congress has been failing in its job to make law – or not to make law, for decades.

· George W. Bush: 291 · Bill Clinton: 364 · Ronald Reagan: 381 · Franklin D. Roosevelt: 3,522 (by far the highest)

DACA is an example: DREAM was rejected by congress, so Obama EO’d essentially the same policy, DACA, that the representatives of the people had just rejected... and congress did… nothing. So much for separation of powers, legislation by the legislative branch, each branch “jealously guarding” their prerogatives, etc…

Congress has been worse than useless for a very long time.

One could go on – Desert Storm (undeclared), Iraq (undeclared), Afghanistan (undeclared), Iran (undeclared), sending aid to Ukraine, Covid lock-downs, to say nothing of the gross violation of current immigration law conducted by “Joe Biden” and Alejandro Mayorkas, in which they committed 20,000,000 felonies, one for each illegal immigrant, with a statutory penalty of five years per felony, and no one said anything or arrested anyone or cut off the funding allowing such blatant breaking of a constitutionally-passed law. Or the refusal by congress to cut off all funding of “Sanctuary” jurisdictions from federal monies. I can’t remember – did President Lincoln fund the Sanctuary Confederacy?

Is it illegal to help illegal aliens hide from the law? Yes. To prevent federal officers from enforcing federal law? Yes. So why haven’t the mayors, city council members, and governors doing just that not been arrested and imprisoned? Why is congress funding a DHS refusing its job?

Why are congressdopes grandstanding about new immigration law rather than forcing DHS to enforce the current law – or zero its funding? “We must prohibit illegal immigrants from welfare!!” Newsflash: It already is illegal… it’s just not enforced. Do these dopes in congress really expect us to think they’ll follow a new law when they fund an executive branch refusing to follow current law?

Because congressdopes count on graft from the Immigration Industrial Complex to retain their seats, and nothing, not our lives nor our country, are more important to these useless bastards than retaining their office, thinking anything will change is fantasy.

What does our Founding Document, the Declaration of Independence, have to say about this?

That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, — That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.

It’s OUR government. It’s OUR right.

“it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it,”

It’s OUR time.

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