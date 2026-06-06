In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
2d

I agree we are an authoritarian country. No matter what anyone tries to do to move freedom forward, the congress and the bureaucracy manage to thwart it. The sabotage of the SAVE Act is just the most recent act of a government willing to sacrifice its people to retain power.

California delays vote counts so they can stuff the ballot box, Minnesota caters to third world leaches in order to maintain Democrat control, Virginia allows rules against its own constitution to move forward to cement Democrat control, and nothing is ever done.

Sure, the DOJ looks at California, but why wait until an election to look? Because now it's an issue and they must "do something" - the elected official's response of choice. Do something even if it's wrong. How many laws that impede freedom are a result of "doing something"?

Minnesota is so corrupt that the Somalis look to be the most ethical group in the state. A commie governor, publically guilty of stolen valor and lying about his military rank, and he just keeps on keepin on. He should have been prosecuted years ago, and with his public love of all thing communist, he shouldn't have been electable anywhere except in a state whose main political party, the DFL, has a socialist party platform.

And then Virginia, where a "centerist" Democrat (at least that's what she ran as) changed her stripes to radical as soon as she was elected.

These examples are of state governments. Add Arkansas to the list, as our ham-fisted governor will not allow the people of her own political party to be heard. They say the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. The turd doesn't fall far from the dog's butt either. That's our governor.

The Constitution is our only real hope, and then only if we enforce it. Enumerated powers are the only powers allowed to the feds. Anything else MUST be ended. If a program seems desireable to a state, they can run it, however if it isn't in enumerated powers, the feds are forbidden to do it.

I've written extensively on the enumerated powers (shameless self-promotion alert!). Here are some examples: https://jacksotallaro.substack.com/p/the-most-dangerous-sentence-in-the ; https://jacksotallaro.substack.com/p/failure-to-stay-within-enumerated ; https://jacksotallaro.substack.com/p/show-me-where-it-says-that-1 ; https://jacksotallaro.substack.com/p/the-abandonment-of-enumerated-powers

It's a vital tool in the congress' toolbox to override the Constitution. How else will they provide the sweets and lagniappes their constituents confuse with good government? When is the last time a Congressman or Senator was elected because they campaigned on reducing the size of government and enforcing enumerated power and then actually did what they said? Never is a good guess.

All this to say "I agree with you". The government needs reform or replacement. Congress needs a good spring cleaning, the bureaucracy needs Ozempic is swimming pool quantities if it is to lose sufficient weight. All these things need done, a lot of us agree.

The real question is who will do it?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Scipio · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture