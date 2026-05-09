In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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Greg lund's avatar
Greg lund
4h

Actually, NO. President Trump is not responsible to have everyone one you want arrested and jailed. He is not a one man show. He cannot waive a magic wand and make everything happen at once. He does not have supreme dictatorial powers that allow him to bypass the legal system. That is the job of the DOJ and FBI, which also operate under legal and manpower constraints, plus the obstacles of deep state operatives in thier midst and activist judges.

My God man

We are a little over a year out in his presidency and if you can not manage to see how much he has gotten done on many fronts...then I guess nothing will be good for you. Just goes to show, someone will always be unhappy, always throw a temper tantrum wanting more and wanting it immediately. Always some critique because perfection is not immediately accomplished.

Would you rather have someone else in office right now? Who might that be? You think they would have done better? How about yourself? Do you want the job?

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