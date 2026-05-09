Let’s get blunt about this, because law and order isn’t ambiguous – it’s binary. And though I respect most of what Trump is doing, and voted for him three times, he’ s not getting the job done. Why do I say this?

Immigration

Congress writes our laws. Their job – in which none of them actually believe, but it is what it is, for now… – is to represent in law what We the People want. Laws are binary: Don’t do this or else. There are not carve-outs for effeminate empathy, no hold-backs for judges whose job does NOT include making law. No excuses for not enforcing the law as written.

And let’s be serious: No one cares what a congressdope THINKS, if they even can. Their job is to represent what WE think. If you want to know how we got a congress refusing to pass legislation that a majority of us wants, thank a teacher and a journo, the professions with the two dumbest cohorts in the land. But if you think we should care what our legislators think, you might want to go re-read the Constitution. It’s OUR country, not theirs.

Refusing to enforce the law, or “enforcing” one’s whim, is authoritarianism. It’s the province of those with “a pen and a phone.” It’s NOT America under law.

When the law says it is illegal for illegal aliens to be here, the job of the president is to throw them out. Not the “most dangerous,” not those with “criminal convictions,” ALL OF THEM.

The president does not get to interpret the law, he gets to enforce it. And he’s not doing this. And if some “judge” decides he or she gets to swim outside their lane and rewrite law to avoid fainting, they need to be ignored, disabused of that nonsense and told to shut up, get back in their lane, and do their REAL job.

Biden’s open borders

Let’s ask Grok: “What is the penalty for aiding an alien to enter America illegally?”

Grok:

The primary federal law is 8 U.S.C. § 1324 (”Bringing in and harboring certain aliens”). This makes it a crime to knowingly aid, assist, smuggle, transport, harbor, or encourage an alien (non-citizen) to enter or remain in the United States illegally. Key Prohibited Acts (Simplified)

· Bringing or attempting to bring an alien into the U.S. at any place other than a designated port of entry. · Transporting or moving an alien within the U.S. knowing they are here illegally. · Harboring, concealing, or shielding an alien from detection. · Encouraging or inducing an alien to come to, enter, or reside in the U.S. illegally. · Conspiracy or aiding/abetting any of the above.

Penalties apply per alien involved, so multiple people can lead to much higher totals. Criminal Penalties (from 8 U.S.C. § 1324)

Penalties vary based on the specific violation, whether it was for commercial advantage or private financial gain, number of aliens, harm caused, and other factors:

· Basic smuggling/bringing in (especially for gain or conspiracy to bring in): Fine + up to 10 years imprisonment. · Transporting, harboring, encouraging, or aiding/abetting (no financial gain): Fine + up to 5 years. · With financial gain: Up to 10 years. · Serious bodily injury or life in jeopardy: Fine + up to 20 years. · Death of any person: Fine + any term of years, life imprisonment, or death penalty.

There are also enhanced penalties for repeat offenses, bringing in certain criminal aliens, or large-scale operations (e.g., 10+ aliens). A separate but related provision (8 U.S.C. § 1327) for knowingly aiding specific inadmissible aliens (e.g., those with aggravated felony convictions) carries up to 10 years.

Mayors, governors and judges… “Harboring, concealing, or shielding an alien from detection.” This is illegal. Enforce the damn law. Or change it and enforce the new law. But we aren’t living in an authoritarian country – or at least, we aren’t supposed to be…

Don’t even get me started on Mayorkas. “Basic smuggling/bringing in (especially for gain or conspiracy to bring in): Fine + up to 10 years imprisonment.” Mayorkas let in 20,000,000 of them. How many years is 20,000,000 x 10? (Can anyone answer that for students in Portland?)

Yet Mayorkas is not even under indictment. And Nuremburg put-paid to the idea “I was just following orders.”

Trump was elected to enforce the law. He refuses to do so.

Are you as tired as I am of social media posts with a bunch of empathy-demanding illegals – men, women, children, crying wives whose husbands are deported, little kids whose parents brought them, men who have been in their community for 20 years… pictured holding some dumb sign “Do you really want to deport me?”

Umm. YES. I do.

It’s THE LAW.

Unless you’re a “ No [Yes] Kings!” moron, you DEMAND the law be enforced. It’s what makes our country free and prosperous.

Welfare for non-citizens

Why do illegals come here? In the words of the infamous bank robber, Willie Sutton, when asked why he robbed banks, “It’s where the money is.” All these illegals and the establishment pols and grifter NGOs who prey on them are the Willie Suttons of our time. Check your local Learing Center or Los Angeles Hospice. America is “Where the money is.”

What have I got against feeding illegals?

This might shock you, but it’s against the law.

Ask GROK: “Does American immigration law prohibit public money for immigrants?”

Grok:

Yes, American immigration and welfare law generally prohibits the use of most federal public money for non-citizens (referred to as “aliens” in the statutes), with clear distinctions based on immigration status. Core Statute: PRWORA (1996) The Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act (PRWORA) of 1996 is the foundational law. It explicitly restricts federal benefits to limit immigrant dependence on public resources. Key provision (8 U.S.C. § 1611): “Notwithstanding any other provision of law... an alien who is not a qualified alien... is not eligible for any Federal public benefit.”

· Qualified aliens (primarily lawful permanent residents/green card holders, refugees, asylees, certain parolees, VAWA self-petitioners, etc.) face a general 5-year waiting period for many means-tested benefits. Some groups (e.g., refugees) have broader exceptions. · Non-qualified aliens (undocumented immigrants, temporary visa holders, DACA, many TPS holders, etc.) are generally barred from most federal public benefits.

What’s the net of THE LAW?

Illegal aliens cannot be fed, housed, educated on public money, no matter what the dictator with “a pen and a phone” says.

Green card holders cannot be fed, housed, or educated on public monies until after a 5-year waiting period.

Are there exceptions? Yes. Look it up. But welfare of any kind for non-citizens is… against the law.

So why isn’t Trump enforcing the law? His primary domestic duty, after all, is right there in Article 2, Section 3: “… [the president] shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed.” So execute the law.

While it may be true that “If you build it, they will come,” it certainly is true that, “If you refuse to feed and house them they’ll stay the $#&* out.”

Allowing illegals to stay here at all, and then feeding them, is like asking the guy who broke down your door at 3:00am to wait in the foyer while you package-up the family silver for him and get him a cookie for his troubles.

And it’s important to note that, as we are seeing across the nation with the enormous amount of graft being unearthed in Democrat cities, that no one, and especially no Democrat, cares about illegal aliens or, for that matter, the homeless or drug-addled people living and dying, embarrassingly in such a wealthy country, on our streets.

People must understand that illegally feeding those who are illegally here – and have no legal visibility - is not about providing these illegals welfare. It’s about feeding the ever-increasing maw of the Illegal-Industrial-Complex. It’s about pouring government (taxpayer) money into “Non-Governmental Organizations.”

If they are “Non-Governmental,” why are they getting our money?

It’s about bribing to come here those most capable of rebuilding their own countries… to enrich grifters in America: NGOs and the entire bipartisan political establishment. Nobody in this industry actually cares about illegals, homeless, drug-addled Americans. If we did, we would do something about them. Instead, we are enriching grifters as these people die on our streets.

What kind of example do you think that provides to our children? That we let people live in filth, in rain, in mud, in excrement... and just … die…? You think that’s how to raise the next generation, to teach them to respect human life?

We know Democrats don’t care about our children – they don’t have any, will fight to the death to be able to kill any child before he or she is born, mal-educate them with idiot “educators” (remember when we called them “teachers,” and they could? Good times long gone), and they demand communism to ensure the worst possible poverty for children to be raised in. The whole “For the children” cant from the left is just pure horse&%^t.

So, Mr. Trump. DO YOUR JOB.

ENFORCE THE LAW.

It’s why we have law.

It’s why we elected you.

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