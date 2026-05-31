Lone Star ticks magically are showing up across the country in regions in which they are not native, not evolved to inhabit, and have never before been found. They have been seeded to these locations.

What happens to the over 500,000 Americans now living with the disease carried by these ticks and transmitted via their bite?

They become allergic to meat.

Who is funding the deployment of this biological weapon against Americans? “The Most Dangerous Man in the World,” Bill Gates.

Why? Easy: he’s an ignorant egomaniac using the climate hoax to advance his ridiculous idea that he is in any way important to humanity. He also, as was his father before him, a big believer in reducing the global population, in bringing the planet’s human load from 8 billion to 500 million, in “reducing” 7.5 billion people. Ticks work. Covid works. The Death Vaxx works. Dimming the sun works.

Gates is and always has been a charlatan, ever since he sold a credulous IBM something he didn’t yet own: the DOS Operating System (Paul Allen was in the room next door negotiating to buy it as Bill was busy licensing it to IBM), giving IBM an unearned leg-up in their nascent personal computer war with Steve Jobs and Apple.

DOS begat Windows begat the malware / virus industry because it’s such a crappy, un-secure OS.

Have your accounts been hacked? Are your personal details out there on the web? Have you had to spend time and money on malware infections?

Thank Bill Gates.

The climate hoax, as all thinking people now know, is a complete hoax designed, in the words of UN IPCC officials, to destroy capitalism and implement Marxism. It has nothing to do with the environment.

Billy-boy, this foolish frequent flyer on the Lolita Express, this regular visitor to Epstein island, has made so much money that he now can advance his absurd and dangerous ideas on hundreds of millions of people with no accountability whatsoever, intentionally infecting them with a life-altering disease.

Does a statutory remedy for him and his anti-human attacks exist?

No.

John Thune, against the will of tens of millions of voters, majorities of both parties, refuses to do his only job, which is advancing the interests of the voters. By refusing to codify the Executive Orders of the President, the popularly elected chief executive of the United States, by refusing to confirm Trump’s judicial nominees, by refusing to pass the SAVE Act to secure our elections, Thune - one man - is rejecting the will of over 77 million Americans. And working AGAINST secure elections.

Thune is not up for re-election until 2028, by which point his damage will have been done. He knows this. His donors know this. They do not care.

They do not want secure elections. In a government whose entire legitimacy is based on ... secure elections. Try to wrap your head around that.

Does a legal remedy that can be implemented within the required time-frame for his anti-American attacks exist?

No.

Are we really going to let these TWO men destroy the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans … and their children… with a biological attack on them? To intentionally and without the agreement or knowledge of their victims, destroy lives? Destroy an industry providing over a million jobs? Prevent arguably the single most important part of self-government: secure elections?

Why?

Are we so cowardly that protecting ourselves from a biological attack, and from a man demanding rigged elections... is beyond the pale?

No one is coming to save us. We are responsible for our country. We hire hirelings and delegate to them the authority to make, enforce and adjudicate laws made in our name.

The responsibility - which cannot be delegated - remains ours. It’s called “self government.”

It soon will be too late to undo the damage these enemies are inflicting on us.

Are we going to do nothing about it?

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