It seems as though commie Mamdani may not have won his election, after all.

Multiple reports out this morning that, with fewer than half the votes audited, his margin of victory was less that the number of fraudulent votes found ... so far.

If you’re shocked, wake up. When no one is held accountable for bad deeds, bad deeds multiply.

Everyone with working brain cells knows that Biden didn’t win. The idea that he received more votes than The Lightbringer by campaigning in his basement, telling us about his leg hairs, and sucking his wife’s fingers when in public always has been a fantasy only those set on believing the dishonest media above their own eyes possibly could believe, to say nothing of the tens of thousands of illegal ballots being found in PA, GA, AZ…

Yet no one has been held to account.

The idea that a nonentity no one has heard of defeated Pratt in the LA Mayoral jungle primary to challenge Venceremos brigade member and commie Mayor Karen Bass always has been laughable. “No one with a functional brain believes these results.”

Yet no one has been held to account.

Obama & Co ran a coup against OUR COUNTRY, the evidence for which has been spread across the table for years now.

Yet no one has been held to account.

Hillary deleted 33,000 emails that were under subpoena and physically destroyed phones and recording devices with hammers…., actions for which any of us would already be years into long prison sentences for taking. (So much for the “No Kings” crowd, right?)

Yet no one has been held to account.

“Joe Biden” opened our borders, created smartphone apps to assist foreigners in violating our laws, illegally spent money not appropriated by Congress to illegally fly aliens into and around America, house, feed and clothe them and give them phones on our tax dollars - all felony violations of OUR LAWS, and he and Mayorkas have not even been indicted for a minimum of 20,000,000 felonies, one for each illegal entrant - our current law; the law the “no kings” morons say they want...

Yet no one has been held to account.

The City Councils, Mayors, City Managers, Governors of “sanctuary” jurisdictions have, for all intents and purposes, seceded from America just as much as did the Confederacy. Every act hiding or enabling an illegal is a felony; they’ve turned felonies into policy….

Yet no one has been held to account.

And people are surprised commie Mamdani… cheated? Seriously?!?

I’m not a big fan of Lincoln, but he crushed those confederates. If we’re going to live in the post-Constitutional country Lincoln created, at least we should be consistent. An overweening federal government AND “states rights” that this time do violate the constitution cannot both succeed.

PSA: Our worst-ever elites don’t want them to succeed.

I asked a year ago: Is Trump an Op?

Is he the relief valve on the pressure cooker America has become since 2008, and our first commie, “spread the wealth around” “President?” A valve that will let out just enough pressure to prevent our exploding as the temperature continues to rise on the frogs: us?

Is Trump’s role to convince us he is going to enforce the law? To get us to simmer-down as he is coming to save us while not enforcing the law…?

Yeah - the jingoistic among us love that he’s capping Iran. A family friend is Iranian. She LOVES what Trump is doing to the mullahs: More and faster, please… But - Iran is way farther down on my list than capping the commies here and saving my country for my kids.

How about you?

No one is coming to save us. If that isn’t evident by now, I’d recommend leaving the phone booth you’re living in and looking around.

Freeing America will require taking on the most powerful empire on the planet. Again.

For: ourselves and our posterity.... our lives, our fortunes, our sacred honor.

If not now, when? If not us, whom? “It is already too late to be sooner and soon it will be too late to be later.”

Freedom or chains. That is our choice now. Just as the idiot voters in NY and LA, we got ourselves into this mess via our complacency.

Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. It has to be fought for and defended by each generation. — Ronald Reagan.

It’s our turn. It’s our generation. It’s our childrens’ future.

What are we willing to do about it?

Anyone? Buehler?

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