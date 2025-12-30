Trump and his team seem not to grasp some pretty fundamental issues. Couching their refusal to drain the swamp – what he was HIRED TO DO – in various law-related nonsense and ambiguity, they refuse to effect the policies we elected Trump on the promise of effecting. They also seem not to grasp some very basic fundamentals of our government.

And we are sick and tired of it.

Harmeet today is out yakking that those yammering about the Statute of Limitations on various criminal conduct by Obama, Biden and their fellow-travelers, simply don’t understand the law.

No one out here in America gives a damn about the Statute of Limitations right now, nor does it exist for treason; we care that if Trump doesn’t start arresting people, we will get hammered in the midterms because many of us who believed in Trump will stay home, and America will be over. Trump will be impeached AND removed, the out-of-control courts will constrain a President Vance, governors will continue to reject laws they dislike, and America will turn from Republic to Empire. Communist Shithole Empire.

What Harmeet fails to grasp as she asks if she must put down her knitting needles (has there ever been one so dismissive of those who empower her to serve them?) seems completely unable to process is this: We are way past the law. Trump refuses to enforce the law, and the Constitution on which it is based, anyway, so what the heck is Harmeet yammering about?

What is self-government?

Self-government means We the People are responsible for our government. We HIRE hirelings to make (congress), adjudicate (courts) and enforce (cops) OUR laws, and delegate to them the authority to do so. But WE ARE RESPONSIBLE and responsibility cannot be delegated.

Once our hirelings refuse the delegation of authority, we STILL ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR OUR GOVERNANCE. If – OUR - hirelings won’t arrest, try and punish the bad guys.. WE MUST, or we are rejecting self-government. No, this is not vigilantism; it is self-government when those to whom we delegate authority refuse that delegation.

Questions along the way:

Hilary deleted 33,000 emails under subpoena and physically destroyed subpoenaed devices. She hasn’t been arrested, because?

Milley phoned a geopolitical adversary to tell them he’d call if America had decided to act against that adversary. He hasn’t been arrested, because?

Clapper said – under oath – that he previously had – under oath – given “the least untruthful answer” he could. That’s perjury for those in Portland. He hasn’t been arrested, because?

51 IC officials signed a document they knew was a lie but was part of a running coup against the American people. They haven’t been arrested, because?

Governors Hairgel, Fatso and Hoe-chel resist federal enforcement of laws written and passed by a Democrat Congress. They haven’t been arrested, because?

Tampon Timmy Walz has presided over billions of dollars of fraud… as has Governor Hairgel … they haven’t been arrested, because?

And if the answer to ANY of these is to let the utterly, appallingly, exceedingly useless congress “investigate,” then you can kiss the Republic “goodbye.” NOTHING... I repeat, NOTHING ever comes from a congressional “investigation.” They simply are jokes on the Republic with the purpose of capturing video bites for the next campaign. If you fail to understand this you really aren’t paying attention and need to get out more.

And if you still are sending money to the GOPe….

Congress still sends money to “sanctuary” states and cities, which are nothing more than polities that reject the governance of the republic. Trump still sends tax dollars to states that effectively have seceded from American law, because?

Did Lincoln send tax dollars to Jefferson Davis?

Is Foreign Aid amongst the enumerated powers that define the – ONLY – power and authority held by the federal government? Nope. And the role of USAID is … Foreign Aid. Yet no one in Trump’s team, nor in the utterly useless, arguably quisling R congress has gone to work against the media narrative “People are dying because we closed USAID and stopped foreign aid.” Foreign Aid is … wait for it ... unconstitutional. So WHY are we doing it? Why is it even a discussion? If we want to take money from working American families to send to the corrupt rulers of the shitholes of Asia and Africa, at least pass an amendment allowing it; at least pretend to respect the rule of law.

It’s probably harsh, but I DO NOT GIVE A RAT’S ASS that Trump is ending a fully-unconstitutional program. And I DO NOT CARE if foreigners are dying because they have chosen not to live under the rule of law, not to police their own corruption, or even that they live in a place lacking sufficient resources to support them. Tough. America is not the world’s welfare check, babysitter or caretaker.

And, no, I couldn’t care less that some court has told Trump he must disobey the law. He is the ultimate enforcement authority, not the courts: Enforce the law.

Speaking of law enforcement, ICE MUST arrest every illegal or ICE is not doing the job we are taxed for them to perform. ANYONE standing in the way of arresting illegal aliens MUST be arrested, charged and jailed. If they are a foreigner, they must be deported, as well. If they are a newly-minted citizen, cancel their citizenship and throw them the hell out.

They CAME here because we are a nation under law. But they demand – and the idiots on the left, primarily empathetic AWFLs – that we NOT be a nation under law. It doesn’t work that way. Enforce the law or become a shithole country. You know, like Philadelphia, Seattle, Portland, California insist on becoming.

If you don’t like the law, change the law… and then enforce the new one.

It’s the Constitution, Stupid

Bouncing around Trump’s administration are a couple of extraordinarily stupid ideas. Why? Why is he yakking about these, and why is his team – including those who ought to know better – allowing him to do so? Maybe he’s an Op…

The first of these is mandatory voter ID, paper ballots, same-day counting, etc. Are these good ideas? Perhaps. I live in Maricopa Country, Arizona. We have mandatory voter ID at the polling place. Yet it is doubtful that any part of the nation had a more corrupt 2020 election. It is NOT the panacea too many think it is. But wait – there’s more:

Article 1, Section 4, of the US Constitution is very clear:

The Times, Places and Manner of holding elections for Senators and Representatives shall be prescribed in each state by the legislature thereof, but the Congress may at any time by law make or alter such regulations…

Do you see any place in there for an EO? No? Correct. The process is owned by the states, and any alteration is definitively assigned to Congress.

Once this EO is contested by some Dem, Trump will LOSE this contest – and he should KNOW THIS.

But wait – there’s more!

Trump and Miller are yakking about counting only citizens in the census to ensure illegal aliens don’t sway the governance of the nation. What does the Constitution say about this? It says this: The census shall count “the whole number of persons.” Not “citizens,” Not “Legal aliens,” Persons. Do we really want to throw the Constitution in the trash via an EO in blatant opposition to plain wording? I don’t. Maybe the quisling GOPe ought to have figured this out before Obama began using this method to overthrow our government of, by and for the [American] people and the GOP did nothing?

No one cares how these illegals vote – rolling suitcases of fraudulent ballots will take care of that – yet votes are the only thing the useless idiots in the GOPe understand. The issue is REPRESENTATION and ELECTORAL COLLEGE votes.

Trump will lose this, too. Why do you THINK Obama crammed millions of illegal aliens into the country? To vote? Hell, no. To alter the balance in the House and the Electoral College and create a permanent communist majority government.

This census enumeration is a heavier lift than most realize. A citizen named Evenwell sued in TX several years ago to count only voters. He lost at SCOTUS. Why? Because the “Times, Place and Manners” clause sets the States in charge, and the TX Constitution didn’t say to count only citizen voters. Hawaii, as noted in the Evenwell holding, does require this – but TX? Nope.

Can this be fixed? Do you think any Blue state will voluntarily rewrite their Constitution to decrease their power? Only an Amendment nationalizing the census method can change this. Do we have 37 adult states who would ratify such an amendment? Nope.

Draining the Swamp

Trump is NOT enforcing the law. Trump is arguing to violate the Constitution. Trump fails to grasp fundamental constitutional issues. And we are blaming the Democrats?

Draining the swamp and returning America to liberty and Constitutional government require two things, and Trump shows no signs of pursuing either, perhaps of even understanding them:

Get rid of the two-tier justice system protecting the swamp. Arrest and indict Enforce the Enumerated Powers of the Federal government.

This is not a heavy lift: It’s following the Constitution, the national Operating System. It’s “protecting democracy” from Democrats: a “criminal organization masquerading as a political party” (Michael Walsh) – while pushing aside the quisling, borderline-traitorous GOPe.

As a friend puts it:

In the end, there are precisely zero justifications for Trump not even attempting to do his law enforcement job against coup plotters. Not “but DC grand juries!”, nothing. There are various and clear ways to go after these people, even outside of grand juries, and the point is: Trump is pursuing none of them. That is, at best, blatant dereliction of duty. It is anti-American and anti-MAGA. Here’s one obvious thing he could and should do, which has nothing to do with a DC grand jury: court-martial Mark Fatass Milley. After all, the evidence of his guilt is clear. They have him dead to rights. Even Milley knows it. He’s admitted as much in public. Trump only needs an Article 32 hearing to get that going. No grand jury at all. But Trump won’t act. He is protecting even Milley. He is protecting all of them. Beginning in 2016-2017, hundreds of people participated directly in a multitude of illegal (including treasonous) acts against Trump and the MAGA movement. These included things like election-rigging, illegal surveillance, illegal entrapment and blackmail, illegal leaking to media, censorship, Logan Act violations, perjury, fabricating evidence, and more. We know many of these criminals’ names. We have clear evidence of their guilt. And we have now had half a decade of Trump as the Commander-in-Chief, top federal law enforcement officer, and head of the entire executive branch. And the result of all this is: One coup plotter indictment (for making false statements to Congress/obstruction of justice). And that’s supposed to be proof Trump is earnestly, desperately trying to hold all these people accountable? One lousy Swamp indictment? Here’s a likelier explanation: Trump had Halligan indict Comey as a sop to his starry-eyed base. He knew that’s all it would take to get them cheering again, and saying, “Look! He really IS trying!”. Meanwhile, nothing for Haspel. Milley. Strzok. Wray. Smith. The men who set up January 6. Fauci. Hillary Clinton. Garland. Obama. Dozens more conspirators. And guess what else? Three years from now, as Trump is leaving office, there still won’t have been any serious action on this. And by the way, we know for a fact Trump has protected Hillary Clinton his entire time in office, because Trump himself has acknowledged it. Obvious question: Since we already know he protected the top treasonous Swamp Ghoul herself, why should we doubt he’d do the same for her compadres? We should assume that. And if we do, then all of this makes sense. If we don’t, the only thing we can conclude is a nearly unbelievable level of incompetence from Trump as a law enforcer.

Which returns us to the title:

Is Trump an Op?

