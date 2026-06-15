Having noted before that Islam is not a “religion” by any definition of that – Western – word having a foundation of peace and forgiveness, I find it increasingly annoying that still people ignorantly yammer about “freedom of religion.”

No.

Aztecs and Islam are more similar than most people realize. Both are/were murderous pre-modern, uncivilized, illiterate, barbaric, slaveholding, misogynistic cohorts having no place in the modern world.

Both practice(d) human sacrifice to appease their fake gods. Aztecs tore out the heart of the victim and threw them in a pit. Muslims hack off the head of their victim and leave them on the bloody ground.

Both pretend that this is what is needed to appease their deity.

Both are nothing more than mass murdering bloodthirsty tyrannical cults ruling over the ignorant by way of convincing them their “god” requires mass murder for them to prosper.

Each is as barbaric as the other. Both are nothing but killers with a theological excuse. We removed Aztecs from society. It is time to remove islam. This kind of anti-human, anti-civilization cannot be allowed to continue. At all. Ever.

Would Democrats today demand “freedom of religion” for Aztecs? Who cares? The adults would not.

So why is it demanded by so many for islam? – This is an existential question.

How many people were killed by Aztecs for human sacrifice to fake gods – basically because “their gods told them to”? Let’s ask Grok.

Common range cited by many scholars: 20,000 per year for the Aztec Empire as a whole. This is one of the most frequently referenced figures in popular and some academic sources.

And how many have been killed by islam because their fake “god told them to?” Let’s ask Grok.

270 million (Bill Warner / Center for the Study of Political Islam): A frequently cited (and debated) breakdown of non-Muslim deaths from jihad: · 80 million Hindus (primarily from invasions and rule in India, drawing on K.S. Lal’s demographic analysis of population decline ~1000–1525 CE). · 60 million Christians. · 120 million Africans (Arab slave trade and related conflicts). · 10 million Buddhists. · Plus smaller numbers for Jews and others. This aggregates over 1,400 years and is viewed by critics as inflated or overly broad, but proponents see it as a rough cumulative toll from doctrinal motivations.

270,000,000 over 1,400 years, or 193,000 per year. Beating the Aztecs by approximately an order of magnitude (10x for those in Portland).

In no version of humanity is this acceptable.

Making the case for freedom of religion being universal and unchallengeable would REQUIRE accepting pyramids of tens of thousands of human skulls outside “places of worship…”

…just as the “leaders” of Western Europe seem to require raped and murdered men, women and children.

How many civilized Westerners have been murdered by islam in just the past 50 years? Again, Grok:

Roughly 4,000–4,500 Westerners (primarily Europeans, Americans, Canadians, Australians, etc.) have been killed by Islamist terrorism/jihadist attacks in the last 50 years (roughly 1975–2025), with the vast majority in two clusters: the 9/11 attacks and the 2014–2017 peak in Europe.

Each and every one of those murdered by islam was of inestimably greater value to mankind than ANY muslim.

When your government does not protect its most valuable people – women and girls - the only beings who can create our future – you do not have a government; you have an organized criminal cartel who hates you with lethal passion and has a monopoly on violence… if you’ve been stupid enough to give up your guns.

Members of those governments allowing these new Aztecs to terrorize and kill civilized human beings should be stopped from exhaling CO2 – damaging the environment, they tell us - and composted in a local farm, allowing them to be of economic value to the farmers and the market, now that their idiotic net-zero nonsense has created various fertilizer shortages.

At least, then, they’d be useful.

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