In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
13h

Interesting parallel, Muslims and Aztecs. Superficially you are correct, however there is documentation on the creation and spread of Islam while the Aztec "religion" just appears as a fact in history. On this fact alone I have to disregard your comparison. That doesn't mean that Islam has any place in western society in general, the USA in particular. It is not a religion. Islam is a government system that folds religion into itself, hence the identification as a theocracy. I believe religious freedom is people coming to my door to try to spread the word on their chosen religion, not cutting my head off or charging me a tax if I don't believe as they do. I see their actions as against the stated goals of the USA, and that alone makes them PNG to me.

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