If you’re wondering what’s in the process of happening in S Africa, this is from a friend who spent much time in Africa earlier in his career…
"Former Zimbabwean commercial farmer who was dispossessed of his farm under the land reform programme shares his reflections:"
Some days, my mind wanders back to a farm I managed in the eastern highlands of Zimbabwe in the late 80s. It was something special. We produced apples, peaches, pears, and kiwi fruit for local and export markets. We grew broccoli and cauliflower for the frozen veg market and did seed potatoes for a major contract. All on a large scale. Im talking about 1000s of tons of produce.
We had a herd of Jersey cows for milking and made butter and cream. We plowed huge hectarage to grow maize, sweet potato, and vegetables for the farm workers.
We had a junior school there with a headmaster and 5 classes. We had a clinic with a permanent nursing sister with meds and staff. We had a church with a pastor and a football team competing in provincial leagues.
Every worker, 550 of them, lived in a brick home with electricity, running water, and a wood stove with unlimited firewood. There was a large store that provided everything from blankets to bicycles.
There was a section of the farm dedicated to wildlife conservation. We had a proactive workers committee and had regular updates and meetings and professionally integrated management systems.
We had huge refrigeration facilities and a modern pack shed with a fleet of trucks. The engineering division had everything it needed, including skilled workers to maintain a large estate.
We had a beekeeping division, everything worked, and our people were cherished. We had adult literacy courses in the evenings at the farm hall and transport to functioning hospitals at any time of day or night.
We had professional security services with a canine unit. A football field with a coach and smart uniforms and boots provided to the teams.
The annual turnover was in the multiple millions, and the wage spend was huge, as was the tax bill. We spent millions on tractors, implements, fertilizers and fuels.
Today, it is a village of subsistence level agriculture, all of it gone with hardly a memory of what was once there.
Why?
This story, as related by your friend, is the template for communist revolution everywhere. The South Africans don't have to be communists to do it, they're still bringing poverty in where people once made a living wage and had seemingly decent living conditions.
This is the same as Gaza. When the Israelis were there, the desert bloomed, and the infrastructure was left there intact when the strip was turned over to the Palestinians. All gone now, with poverty and terrorism all that's left.
I sincerely believe there is a serious anti-white prejudice in South Africa. Some of these people may think all they're doing is paying back for old wounds, but they're wrong. What they are doing in South Africa today is repeating the sins of the white apartheid government and claiming this is different. It's not. It's prejudice and it's the state taking something it has no right to, all in the name of "justice." It's not justice, it's terrorism. Call it what it is.
When the former white South African government handed the country over to the black ANC government in 1994, it received a fully functioning modern, industrialized and successful nation with one of the world's leading economies.
Over the past 30 years the utterly corrupt communist ANC government has turned the country into a malfunctioning economic mess with a 35 percent unemployment rate, collapsing infrastructure, rampant crime and government codified racist hatred directed at the white farmers (Boers) who have been massacred and brutalized by black gangs at an alarming rate.
The black population of 59 million are being led by the ANC and black radicals to believe that the nation's 4.5 million whites are responsible for the country's alarming economic decline when the reverse is true.
The only functioning communities or cities are those still controlled and managed by whites or the Democratic Alliance, the nation's second largest political party which governs Cape Town.
South Africa's communist government and black radical thugs like Julius Malema, fill sports stadiums with black followers who dance and chant "Kill the Boer."
These low information people are traveling on road leading them to becoming the next poverty-stricken Haiti nightmare.