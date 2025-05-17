In This Dimension

In This Dimension

This story, as related by your friend, is the template for communist revolution everywhere. The South Africans don't have to be communists to do it, they're still bringing poverty in where people once made a living wage and had seemingly decent living conditions.

This is the same as Gaza. When the Israelis were there, the desert bloomed, and the infrastructure was left there intact when the strip was turned over to the Palestinians. All gone now, with poverty and terrorism all that's left.

I sincerely believe there is a serious anti-white prejudice in South Africa. Some of these people may think all they're doing is paying back for old wounds, but they're wrong. What they are doing in South Africa today is repeating the sins of the white apartheid government and claiming this is different. It's not. It's prejudice and it's the state taking something it has no right to, all in the name of "justice." It's not justice, it's terrorism. Call it what it is.

When the former white South African government handed the country over to the black ANC government in 1994, it received a fully functioning modern, industrialized and successful nation with one of the world's leading economies.

Over the past 30 years the utterly corrupt communist ANC government has turned the country into a malfunctioning economic mess with a 35 percent unemployment rate, collapsing infrastructure, rampant crime and government codified racist hatred directed at the white farmers (Boers) who have been massacred and brutalized by black gangs at an alarming rate.

The black population of 59 million are being led by the ANC and black radicals to believe that the nation's 4.5 million whites are responsible for the country's alarming economic decline when the reverse is true.

The only functioning communities or cities are those still controlled and managed by whites or the Democratic Alliance, the nation's second largest political party which governs Cape Town.

South Africa's communist government and black radical thugs like Julius Malema, fill sports stadiums with black followers who dance and chant "Kill the Boer."

These low information people are traveling on road leading them to becoming the next poverty-stricken Haiti nightmare.

