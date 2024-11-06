In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Ziffer's avatar
David Ziffer
Nov 18

The operative phrase in this article is, "and likely are too dumb to know the difference". The hardest thing for me to grasp in my older age is how politically naive the average person is, including and especially those on the other side who fancy themselves intelligent, educated, and competent, and those on our side who can't be bothered to vote. Think how much effort was spent by valiant Republicans (like Scott Pressler) this year in just getting out the vote, and realize that we might now be facing a fourth Obama term led by a cackling imbecile if it were not for a handful of people like Pressler and a unique individual like Trump. Realize that this political idiocy extends deeply into the "conservative" community, where we have huge groups (like for example the Amish) who simply haven't understood until now that yes indeed their votes matter, and that they cannot continue abstaining from voting and also expect to continue to survive in their current form. What do we do with people, including and especially people of our own ilk, who do not seem to grasp what's at stake, and who therefore require billions of dollars of investment every two years just to get them off their stupid butts during election season?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
Nov 7

A half-baked plan to resolve a non-existent problem. The Electoral College (EV) does the job it was designed for exactly. Idiots who want to destroy this nation will work to subvert the Constitution. We cannot allow that to happen. Vote for your freedom by supporting the Constitution!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Scipio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture