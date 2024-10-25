The NPV is an end-run around the Electoral College. Its purpose is to ensure the primacy of big state populations over those of little states, to disenfranchise voters outside the major coastal states and big metros, to rid the then-no-longer-federal, but national, government of the opinions and needs of the flyover states, to completely disenfranchise rural America. To turn the republic into a democracy.

It is designed to go into effect once states with a combined 270 Electoral Votes have signed-on. At that point, regardless of the votes and voters in a participating state, all of that state’s Electoral Votes will be assigned to whomever wins the national popular vote.

The Electoral College will still function, so no amendment repealing it is required, but the intent of ensuring an inclusive administration across the land will be gone with the wind…

An Oklahoma could be red in every precinct and, if a D wins the popular vote nationally, all of OK’s Electoral Votes would be assigned to the D candidate. Yes, OK has already signed-on…

As of April 15, 2024, the National Popular Vote bill has been enacted into law in 18 jurisdictions possessing 209 electoral votes…

In short, it turns America from a constitutional representative republic into the democracy the Founders tried very hard to prevent.

Does it clash with the Constitution’s prohibition on interstate compacts?

One would think so, but I’m not a lawyer, and no one would have standing to litigate it until after the damage was done - at which point the media & Democrat paramilitary groups (BLM, Antifa) would be propagandizing red states, burning down cities and terrorizing SCOTUS justices to ensure their totalitarian capture of a once-free America went off with barely a hitch.

Whether a Supreme Court that ignored its constitutional role of original jurisdiction when 18 states sued to prevent disenfranchisement of their voters in 2020, would step up to their role in this instance is an unknown.

But …

The entire scheme is based on the recent fact that Republicans, even when they win the presidency, often do so without winning the popular vote.

What if Trump wins the popular vote, as seems increasingly likely?

Will Democrats dump the NPV?

Will Democrats gear-up for 2028, seeing 2024 as a fluke to be remedied?

If Trump/Vance kick ass on the national stage… will states begin to bail on the NPV? What if a state does? Unknown. Once they’ve signed off, they’ve signed off… pulling out later doesn’t cancel their earlier sign-off; they still accepted the compact even if they later changed their mind… Then what? No one knows.

It’s a really bad idea that is flying under the radar of nearly all voters, but the damage it may do could be existential.

But if it goes into play, and, say, Vance, were to win the popular vote - but may have lost the current assignment of electoral votes at the same time … meaning the Democrat end-run did them in… well, I’ll be popping corn and lots of it.

