Have you noticed that when people whine and complain about Whites or men or Western Civ, they lack any courage of their convictions? If they REALLY don’t like us, they’d quit using our stuff. It’s crazy to be a parasite on a host one can neither stand nor live without… If they can’t stand us, they shouldn’t use what we have invented (modernity). If they can’t live without us, well… Tango Sierra.

Those calling themselves “multiculturalists” are the worst. They use technology, systems, even morals invented by White men to shovel disrespect on White men. I mean, if they can’t come up with their own technology and systems to use to complain about us… do they really have any legitimate complaints? If a tree falls in a forest and there’s no technology to record it… does anybody really know?

If they are measuring us with morals we invented… do they really have a complaint they can pursue … without ... us..? Absent our morals, what, exactly, have they to complain about? If they must use our stuff to whine about us…

Although I mentioned this briefly, recently, when posting about how their anti-West message, without our technology, only could be extended beyond the range of immediate human ears by banging on a hollow log with a stick, or starting a fire (without a match) and using smoke signals, here is a hypothetical I’ve used off-and-on for years that I thought I’d share. It came to mind when viewing one of those absurd and absurdly childish memes about how the first “illegal aliens” arrived in 1492. (As though Indians had any idea of property ownership or borders or nations…)

Anyway…. FWIW.

“Multiculturalism” ... or …?

Suppose we had not basically wiped out the indigenous locals after we showed up with superior technology, productivity, medical practices, etc. Suppose further that modernity (us) and pre-modernity (un-modernized Kiowa living as they had prior to our arrival) lived essentially side-by-side, the Koiwa camped outside Denver on the plains as they had for centuries, that we had left them to their culture and they left us to ours. Kumbaya.

Outside of Denver, a Kiowa women in a teepee is having a serious problem giving birth. She is dying, her child may die, her technology cannot save her, there is nothing the pre-modern tribe can do. This is why North America never got over-populated even though it has incredible resources; a third of the women died in childbirth and half the kids died before age 5, plus the locals always were at-war with each other in what can accurately be described as one tribe unwantedly entering the hunting grounds of another… (hmmm… that sounds… familiar… ).

A White man, however, and for whatever reason, notices this woman is in dire trouble. What does he do?

A) Does he get an ambulance and transport her to a nearby hospital and save her life and the life of her child, using Western technology?

B) Or does he say, “Hey, I’m a ‘multiculturalist’ and don’t want to interfere in her culture, which is at least as good as, and perhaps better, than the Western Civilization of we White men?”

If he opts for A, he is rejecting multiculturalism, rejecting the pre-modern civilizational problems he can fix by using Western culture and modern methods to save her. She lives. Her child lives.

If he opts for B, she dies. Her child dies. But he doesn’t violate his “multicultural” view of himself. He also demonstrates a complete lack of humanity as the women… dies… when he could have prevented it. To him, his ego is more important than the life of another human being or two. He is watching her as an exhibit in a museum, with no moral scruples about another human being dying… when he has the capacity to save her and her child. She is, essentially, nothing but entertainment to him.

I have no problem at all choosing A. I don’t pretend to be a “multiculturalist.” Instead, I’m an intelligent, modern American man. But what does a true “multiculturalist” choose? He chooses B, as A is just a White man doing White man stuff and interfering with another culture the White man thinks is less-capable… how insulting and degrading is that?

Because if the “multiculturalist” chooses A, he is admitting, and then demonstrating, the superiority of Western culture and civilization over the pre-modern culture of the unconquered aborigine. He no longer can pretend to “multiculturalism…” and that would be a pain worse than death…

“Multiculturalists” are ignorant Western monoculturalists pretending that everyone on this planet is the same, has the same wants, desires, needs, ideas, worldview… but just eats different food and wears different clothes…

It’s like whining that we must respect other cultures and then whining again when another culture acts on its own culture by beating to death a woman for showing her hair.

These people are just confused. And not very bright.

And definitely not “multicultural.”

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