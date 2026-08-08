I tire of the surfeit of nonsense across (anti-) social media in which PoC are yammering some version of “we’ll take our ball and go home.”

“We’ll go back to Africa and take our inventions with is,” is one to which the only objective responses are, “We will miss the pointy stick,” and, “So, go! Nobody’s stopping you and nobody cares.”

But the larger point is this:

None of these people have the courage of their convictions: Just do it.

Some PoC musicians, singers, etc., are announcing “I don’t make music for White people.” OK. Fine, that’s their choice.

If anyone is to take any of these people seriously, they must demonstrate they believe what they are demanding; if they don’t believe it, why should we? If they don’t want anything from us, they shouldn’t use or take anything from us; doing so is just hypocritically idiotic: Stop or shut up.

Quit taking money from White people. No tickets to White people, refund of all income from Bill and Betsy, taking in only income from Laquisha and Jerome. Quit using our technology to make their music: electricity grids and appliances, mixing workstations, recording technology, distribution systems, studio buildings… etc. The water fountains, flush toilets and sewer grid connections at recording studios, mechanical transportation - anything other than walking or riding a beast of burden (without a saddle) down to the studio… As to distribution and advertising, quit using our tech to do these things: Computers, phones, internet, newspapers, any printed matter, radio, television, any broadcast media.

Go find a hollow log and beat on it with a stick. All other forms of communication were invented by us. Maybe a smoke signal but start the fire without a match.

So have the courage of your anti-White convictions, or not. It’s just childish, and culturally appropriating, for these people to whine about our stuff while it is the center of their entire lives.

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