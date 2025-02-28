It was, frankly, both shocking and hilarious watching the midget get tossed today from the White House. Arriving in sweats for a formal meeting with the most powerful person on the planet to beg for yet more money to be flushed down the toilet in a no-win cause, then interrupting, raising his voice to, and insulting the president of the country that is the ONLY reason Ukraine still can defend itself, the little guy became the Greta Thunberg of war and peace diplomacy, “How DARE you!”

Trump, intent on peace and ending the killing, tried to get the Pee Wee Herman of Europe to climb-down from his Tower of Entitlement to no avail. Zelenskyy insisted on lighting himself on fire, to be quenched by Secretary of State Rubio defenestrating him from the White House, cancelling a State lunch and joint press conference, and sending him home to write “I will not be a dick” 500 times, with the knowledge that Ukraine will have to find another sponsor to rebuild its energy grid and, more than likely, from whom to acquire more weapons in a lethal fantasy quest to accomplish what neither Napoleon nor Hitler (the real one, not the orange one) could: Defeat Russia in a land war.

Immediately, in the Ukrainian parliament, articles of impeachment were submitted to defenestrate Lil’ Z at home, as well as abroad, while the Ukraine Ambassador to the US watched and listened to her president burn down their country.

European leaders, however, shocked at one of their own being treated as an adult experiencing consequences for bad behavior, rallied round Zelenskyy, rejecting the idea that America still is their ally.

Which, likely, is fine with Americans no longer enamored of the idea of continuing to spend hundreds of billions of dollars defending a demi-continent with fertility so far below replacement that we’re defending a ghost town that already has unplugged its energy, destroyed its manufacturing, and is trying as hard as it can to terminate its food supply.

Seriously – what’s the point?

Our very own former Deep State/NatSec employees – now civilians – are advising Zelenksyy on how to resist the American president, in complete violation of the Logan Act:

The Logan Act, codified at 18 U.S.C. § 953, states: Any citizen of the United States, wherever he may be, who, without authority of the United States, directly or indirectly commences or carries on any correspondence or intercourse with any foreign government or any officer or agent thereof, in relation to any disputes or controversies with the United States, or to defeat the measures of the United States, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both. This section shall not abridge the right of a citizen to apply, himself or his agent, to any foreign government or the agents thereof for redress of any injury which he may have sustained from such government or any of its agents or subjects.

Paging Kash Patel and Pam Bondi…

It is fascinating to look across the G7 and find that the oldest guy in the room - Trump - is the ONLY one living in the present, with the rest still living in the past, having not gotten over the Cold War. Contra Lindsey Graham, the USSR has been gone for over a generation and spending money killing Russians of no threat to us is not “the best money the U.S. has ever spent.” It may well be the dumbest money we’ve ever spent, with apologies to DOGE, Colombian transgender opera productions and Mozambique condoms.

Putin is acting perfectly reasonably as the leader of a nation not wanting – and who believed in NATO’s promises that they, too, didn’t want – to expand NATO eastward after the fall of the Wall. But NATO lied, the EU lied, the heads of state lied, America lied… and here we are, with Putin – legitimately – not wanting NATO’s nuclear missiles closer to Moscow than were Khrushchev’s missiles to DC. No serious person can fault him for that. He tried to deal with this diplomatically and the West rejected his entreaties. So he invaded; he is a serious leader of a serious nation. Who among us would not have? Various talking heads – like Fake Jake Tapper – will insist that Trump is Putin’s ally here, when, in fact, both men are doing their best for their nations and people and trying their damndest to end the stupidest war in centuries.

It's almost as though European leaders realize that they have been playing their people so badly, ignoring their legitimate requests to rid themselves of climate cultists, bug eaters, and illegal alien pests that they have decided they need a war to rally their people round their anti-nationalist flag... and so they've got this nice little war - not a good one, but the only one they've got - and they are using it to complete their globalist designs of destroying their own peoples and nations.

It does fascinate, watching these leaders demand to protect Ukraine’s border while demanding to erase their own… Are they against undocumented immigrants only if those immigrants are Russians? Kinda Russophobic, no?

European leaders, like the demented ghost of whom Americans just rid themselves, are more intent in securing the borders of other countries than their own, more willing to eagerly accede to the demands of the election-cancelling leader of the most corrupt country in their neighborhood (perhaps the world) than to meet the demands and needs of their own people, and evidently eager to sacrifice the welfare states they have built, to displace the American defense shield American taxpayers have paid for since 1945, with a European force.

To which most Americans will say, “Cool,” “About time,” and “Good luck with that.”

Under Zelenskyy’s “leadership,” complemented by the idiots running the EU, Ukraine has killed nearly their entire generation of adults of childbearing age. For a nation already ranked 224 out of 227 in Total Fertility Rate by the CIA World Factbook, killing nearly everyone who could have kids, thereby ensuring no future for their country, rather than taking-up the various offers of peace that have been made since this began, has been existentially stupid of Ukraine.

And it ought to be an existential error for Zelenskyy.

