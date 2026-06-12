In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
9h

Islam has been trying to kill Western civilization for about 1500 years, starting when Muhammad claimed prophetic authority in a city with established Jewish tribes. When those tribes rejected his prophetic claim and later became political rivals or were accused of treaty betrayal, the conflict moved from theological dispute to expulsion, dispossession, and, in the case of Banu Qurayza, mass execution and enslavement. That's been Islam's response to different cultures.

Our Constitution does not allow the banning of Islam as a religion, however it does allow the forbidding of recognizing Sharia as a replacement for our laws. America should not ban Islam. America should ban, prosecute, and culturally crush every attempt to turn Islamic law into coercive power over another person.

I really wish I could click the heels of my Ruby slippers and Islam would disappear. I'm sure Muslims feel the same about Christianity and any other religion that isn't Islam. Reality sucks, and the reality is the Muslims living in the United States must live by our laws or be punished. Probably overly simple, but here's my thought:

Pray? Protected.

Preach? Protected.

Fast? Protected.

Wear religious clothing? Protected.

Refuse pork? Protected.

Threaten apostates? Prosecute.

Force marriage? Prosecute.

Hide abuse? Prosecute.

Punish blasphemy? Prosecute if it becomes threats or violence.

Kill for honor? Murder charge.

Demand jizya by force? Extortion, hate crime, terrorism, or whatever charge fits the conduct.

So Islam delenda est? No. Islam legibus nostris parere debet. Absolutely.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
8h

“You cannot kill an idea” is one of the dumbest comforts ever sold to a dying civilization. Of course ideas can be defeated. The West defeated Nazism, Imperial Japanese militarism, Jacobin terror, Soviet communism as a governing faith, and countless cults of blood and power. The question is not whether Islamism can be defeated. The question is whether the West still believes it deserves to survive. The permanent political class wants managed surrender, borderless confusion, and interfaith photo ops while citizens absorb the consequences. No. Defend the Constitution. Defend women. Defend children. Defend civilization. Defeat sharia supremacism.

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