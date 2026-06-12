“You Cannot Kill An Idea.”
What was The Enlightenment but the defeat of an idea?
Islam is in the West to conquer. Not to Assimilate. Not to show their Western creds. To conquer, destroy, kill, and enslave. It is an idea that must be destroyed.
Their blaring nonsense polluting civilized ears 5x/day. Their - illegal and unpunished - blocking our streets to stick their butts in our faces and our commerce. Their attacking our children, our girls, our women. Their hacking heads of people of far greater value to mankind than any muslim will be - ever.
And we are ... forming tiny groups to use our laws, the same laws these subhumans are violating every day without consequence, to “fight” sharia?
Lawsuits against this murderous ideology simply give it a level of respect and status it does not deserve. It is vile. Period. It must be destroyed. Period. Did we send laws and judges to defeat Hitler,? Or the 8th Air Force, Bomber Command, Patton and Montgomery? Did Hitler strap bombs on his women and children? Burn alive POWs? Behead prisoners? No. I have no brief for Hitler, but islam is far worse than he ever dreamed.
Factually, shariah cannot coexist with our Constitution, the Supreme Law of the Land.
Any tiny effort by civilians is both pointless and would be unnecessary ... if, and this is a big “if,”... the government were doing its job: “The SUPREME LAW ... of the land.” These efforts are, in fact, counterproductive as they will convince fuzzy-thinkers that they are or even can be useful in rolling-back this conquering horde.
Islam vs Western Civilization is a zero-sum contest. The most intolerant cohort will, as it always has throughout history, defeat the most tolerant cohort.
So far, that’s Islam.
It may be changing in Belfast right now. It needs to change across Western Civilization or the rights and freedoms we take for granted as our birthright will be gone in a heartbeat and our children slaves to the misogynistic, slave-holding, pedophilia-demanding, cousin-marriage genetic destruction of this medieval death cult.
Reconquista-2 is the minimum answer. Islam must be pushed entirely out of the civilized world. Annihilating Islam, as we annihilated the Third Reich and Imperial Japan, is the civilized solution, a solution taking into account the future of humanity.
But our elites and those catering to them, degreed but appallingly uneducated people, smile, roll their eyes, and say, “you can’t defeat an idea.”
Do we have a politically significant cohort of NAZI believers today?
A significant cohort of Imperial Japanese?
A significant cohort of Jacobins?
Peoples’ Temple?
These - all - were ideas, beliefs. None any longer exist.
Of course you can kill an idea.
Do any sane people today believe the earth is flat? That communism works? That the American Indian tribe of the “Kiowa people emerged from a hollow log, guided by the shape-shifter Saynday.”
No.
If we don’t kill the idea of Islam, Islam WILL KILL the ideas of the civilized world.
The question to be answered is: Whose ideas do you want killed? The ideas of Islam, or the ideas of civilization?
Because that is exactly our choice.
Only monoculturalists pretending to be multiculturalists somehow actually believing everyone else thinks just as we do, has the same foundation of history, liberty, peaceful theology as we do, can convince themselves that “We all can get along.” Yet this is exactly the end-state they believe is possible with a people demanding at the blade of a beheading knife, that WE change OUR dress, OUR laws, OUR beliefs, OUR liberties, OUR food, OUR pets, how we protect OUR women and children... OUR nations and OUR FUTURE ... to coexist with these medieval savages.
The men of Belfast are showing the way. The entire West must join or die.
What was The Enlightenment but the defeat of an idea...?
Islam delenda est.
Islam has been trying to kill Western civilization for about 1500 years, starting when Muhammad claimed prophetic authority in a city with established Jewish tribes. When those tribes rejected his prophetic claim and later became political rivals or were accused of treaty betrayal, the conflict moved from theological dispute to expulsion, dispossession, and, in the case of Banu Qurayza, mass execution and enslavement. That's been Islam's response to different cultures.
Our Constitution does not allow the banning of Islam as a religion, however it does allow the forbidding of recognizing Sharia as a replacement for our laws. America should not ban Islam. America should ban, prosecute, and culturally crush every attempt to turn Islamic law into coercive power over another person.
I really wish I could click the heels of my Ruby slippers and Islam would disappear. I'm sure Muslims feel the same about Christianity and any other religion that isn't Islam. Reality sucks, and the reality is the Muslims living in the United States must live by our laws or be punished. Probably overly simple, but here's my thought:
Pray? Protected.
Preach? Protected.
Fast? Protected.
Wear religious clothing? Protected.
Refuse pork? Protected.
Threaten apostates? Prosecute.
Force marriage? Prosecute.
Hide abuse? Prosecute.
Punish blasphemy? Prosecute if it becomes threats or violence.
Kill for honor? Murder charge.
Demand jizya by force? Extortion, hate crime, terrorism, or whatever charge fits the conduct.
So Islam delenda est? No. Islam legibus nostris parere debet. Absolutely.
“You cannot kill an idea” is one of the dumbest comforts ever sold to a dying civilization. Of course ideas can be defeated. The West defeated Nazism, Imperial Japanese militarism, Jacobin terror, Soviet communism as a governing faith, and countless cults of blood and power. The question is not whether Islamism can be defeated. The question is whether the West still believes it deserves to survive. The permanent political class wants managed surrender, borderless confusion, and interfaith photo ops while citizens absorb the consequences. No. Defend the Constitution. Defend women. Defend children. Defend civilization. Defeat sharia supremacism.