Islam is in the West to conquer. Not to Assimilate. Not to show their Western creds. To conquer, destroy, kill, and enslave. It is an idea that must be destroyed.

Their blaring nonsense polluting civilized ears 5x/day. Their - illegal and unpunished - blocking our streets to stick their butts in our faces and our commerce. Their attacking our children, our girls, our women. Their hacking heads of people of far greater value to mankind than any muslim will be - ever.

And we are ... forming tiny groups to use our laws, the same laws these subhumans are violating every day without consequence, to “fight” sharia?

Lawsuits against this murderous ideology simply give it a level of respect and status it does not deserve. It is vile. Period. It must be destroyed. Period. Did we send laws and judges to defeat Hitler,? Or the 8th Air Force, Bomber Command, Patton and Montgomery? Did Hitler strap bombs on his women and children? Burn alive POWs? Behead prisoners? No. I have no brief for Hitler, but islam is far worse than he ever dreamed.

Factually, shariah cannot coexist with our Constitution, the Supreme Law of the Land.

Any tiny effort by civilians is both pointless and would be unnecessary ... if, and this is a big “if,”... the government were doing its job: “The SUPREME LAW ... of the land.” These efforts are, in fact, counterproductive as they will convince fuzzy-thinkers that they are or even can be useful in rolling-back this conquering horde.

Islam vs Western Civilization is a zero-sum contest. The most intolerant cohort will, as it always has throughout history, defeat the most tolerant cohort.

So far, that’s Islam.

It may be changing in Belfast right now. It needs to change across Western Civilization or the rights and freedoms we take for granted as our birthright will be gone in a heartbeat and our children slaves to the misogynistic, slave-holding, pedophilia-demanding, cousin-marriage genetic destruction of this medieval death cult.

Reconquista-2 is the minimum answer. Islam must be pushed entirely out of the civilized world. Annihilating Islam, as we annihilated the Third Reich and Imperial Japan, is the civilized solution, a solution taking into account the future of humanity.

But our elites and those catering to them, degreed but appallingly uneducated people, smile, roll their eyes, and say, “you can’t defeat an idea.”

Do we have a politically significant cohort of NAZI believers today?

A significant cohort of Imperial Japanese?

A significant cohort of Jacobins?

Peoples’ Temple?

These - all - were ideas, beliefs. None any longer exist.

Of course you can kill an idea.

Do any sane people today believe the earth is flat? That communism works? That the American Indian tribe of the “Kiowa people emerged from a hollow log, guided by the shape-shifter Saynday.”

No.

If we don’t kill the idea of Islam, Islam WILL KILL the ideas of the civilized world.

The question to be answered is: Whose ideas do you want killed? The ideas of Islam, or the ideas of civilization?

Because that is exactly our choice.

Only monoculturalists pretending to be multiculturalists somehow actually believing everyone else thinks just as we do, has the same foundation of history, liberty, peaceful theology as we do, can convince themselves that “We all can get along.” Yet this is exactly the end-state they believe is possible with a people demanding at the blade of a beheading knife, that WE change OUR dress, OUR laws, OUR beliefs, OUR liberties, OUR food, OUR pets, how we protect OUR women and children... OUR nations and OUR FUTURE ... to coexist with these medieval savages.

The men of Belfast are showing the way. The entire West must join or die.

What was The Enlightenment but the defeat of an idea...?

Islam delenda est.

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