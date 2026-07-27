A post on X by a black woman, Ms Magatte Wade, “the world’s leading African prosperity activist:”

The [Smithsonian] graphic lists objective and rational thinking, cause and effect, quantitative thinking, hard work, self-reliance, planning for the future, delayed gratification, strict schedules, respect for authority, and decision-making as features of “White culture.” It then says that people of color have internalized aspects of that culture. Think about the implication. These virtues are supposedly foreign to us, and if we value them, we are “acting White.”

Those traits are what built modernity & the first world; they developed synergistically alongside and with modernity. Without them, modernity would not exist, as it nowhere exists in non-white cultures, cultures lacking these traits (the lack of these traits in non-white cultures is the foundation of referring to them as “white”).

Even the high-IQ Chinese invent little, copy the West, and relieve their bowels in public restrooms consisting of a hole in the floor. This is not an advanced culture.

Indians, those fraudulent products of a low-trust society imported via H1Bs to do IT grunt work, just crap on the sidewalk and think nothing of throwing all their trash and garbage into the river in which they also bathe and from which they drink.

The lack / rejection of the above “white culture” traits is why the third world is the third world. No more evidence than Rhodesia & S Africa after whites left is necessary.

People can do things our way, or live in uncivilized barbarism.

It is that simple.

For another example, look at Haiti;

In the eighteenth century, the French colony of Saint-Domingue was the wealthiest colony in the Americas and arguably in the world.

Today, it’s the dangerous dregs of a civilized society after the whites were all killed and non-whites took over, even before the Clintons ripped them off for a billion dollars.

Like gravity, it matters not in the least whether you agree.

We can discuss all day long the IQ & genetics of PoC. None of that matters if PoC desire to live in the first world; only the adoption of the traits that created the first world matter.

The obverse also is true: none of this matters if PoC want to live in the dangerous & filthy squalor of the third world. All they need do is reject “White culture,” as they busily are doing in their ghettos.

The idea PoC can achieve or maintain the civilization wrought by whites and our cultural traits without whites and our culture is simply fantasy ignorant of history. No amount of policy decisions or DEI entitlement can alter this.

It is time to again put white culture - the only culture that matters - first. And to demand others internalize these traits, or get the hell out of the first world that we created, that they are degrading, and that only will advance in the way it was created: