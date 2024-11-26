Contra the anti-Nixon, anti-war hippies, the Democrat Party has ALWAYS been the “war party.”

Though the ignorant and naive among the anti-Vietnam protestors of the late 1960s - early 1970s (the Boomers who have been intent on blowing up the world ever since they came of age) decided that Nixon(R) trying to extricate America and her sons from the debacle begun by JFK(D) and escalated by LBJ(D) meant that the GOP was the “war party,” the adults always have known better.

What Nixon(R) did was to prosecute the war with the intent to actually harm the enemy. He did this by bombing Hanoi and mining Haiphong Harbor, both of which actions would - and should - have been taken a decade earlier had the Democrats actually wanted to defeat the enemy they demanded to engage, the D congress even going so far as to create the Tonkin Gulf lie to start the fight.

Although I no longer have the details off the top of my head, I ran the Pentagon’s KIA numbers in 2008 from our overseas wars. I skipped the Civil War, started by Democrats firing on Ft. Sumpter in an extreme case of election denial, but including it only would show Democrat numbers to be catastrophic rather than merely obscene.

Summarily put, foreign wars started by Ds, through 2008, resulted in about 97% of all American KIA in foreign wars.

How can that be? Easy. Look at the party of the president / CINC sending Americans to combat.

War…………………………..pres party

Spanish-American….Dem

WW1………………………….Dem

WW2………………………….Dem

Korea………………………….Dem

Vietnam……………………..Dem

Kosovo………………………..Dem

Grenada………………………Rep

Afghanistan………………..Rep

Iraq……………………………….Rep

The idea Dems - ever - were not the “war party” is just ignorant.

The “neocons” of whom we hear so much today are an artifact of the Democrat Party. When Ds wouldn’t go to war enough, neocons switched to R. Now they’re everywhere infecting the body politic by demanding all war all the time.

These people are the worst of the worst. Why American voters continue sending them or their sponsors back to Congress to start more wars is beyond thinking people everywhere; today, these idiots mostly want to complete their destruction of Ukraine (and Ukrainians) and go start another war in Iran.

If America - and the world - are lucky, Biden(D) will be unable to start WW3 with Russia before he’s displaced by Trump(R), who has noted his intent - often - to end this stupid war before Joe & the neocons can blow up the planet.

