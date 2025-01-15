Lost in all the childish blather about women in ground combat is the fact that women are too valuable for the task.

A man in his 20s - basically a military-age male - is capable of impregnating perhaps a thousand women in a year. Via IVF, he could repopulate the human race in a few years.

But every single human born requires 40 weeks of a woman’s focused life. Every. Single. One.

A continuing society, culture or civilization requires each woman to have over two children in her lifetime. How many kids is that 20-yr old woman lying dead on a sand dune going to have?

I really don’t care to argue whether this woman or that can lift her male counterpart and carry him to the dust-off. Nor do I care whether she can lift and carry 155mm arty rounds. And if she wants to put herself in a position to be gang-raped to-death by enemy men she was trying to kill the day - or hour - before, who am I to complain? Idiots are born every minute.

But when it comes to the future of our civilization, its rights and liberties, the freedom and prosperity I want for my kids and theirs?

Women are just too valuable to be allowed into combat, period.

Does this mean I see the primary evolutionary purpose of a woman is to reproduce human beings to ensure the survival of the species? Of course. What, exactly, do you think is the evolutionary purpose of the female of … oh, I don’t know … EVERY SINGLE SPECIES…?

Sending our young men into forever wars with no purpose other than profits for the MIC is bad enough. (You don’t still think we fight to defeat enemies, do you? Silly: we haven’t fought to win since 1945…)

But to send our women out to fight, to kill, to die … but not to win?

It is an existential and moral failure that it’s even under discussion.

