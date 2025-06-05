In This Dimension

A bitter pill to swallow for those who misinterpret "equal" to mean the same, but true nonetheless. Are woman as capable as men in situations for which their physical size and strength do not work against them? A resounding yes is the answer to that. Unfortunately combat has no positions that guarantee a person will not need the size or strength of a man is required.

As we found out in Iraq and Afghanistan, in modern warfare there really is no "combat zone", so truck drivers are as liable to encounter an IED or an ambush as a combat patrol. Keeping women in comparatively safe jobs makes sense without the final trump card, they can create life.

We should never think any less of women on account of this, in fact we should hold them in higher regard as a consequence. Yes, male cells are needed to create life, but without the female it's just stains on a blue dress.

