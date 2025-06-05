Women are too valuable to waste on some sand dune or jungle. The developed world has enough of a fertility problem now – so, what? we’re going send women of childbearing age off to participate – and get killed – in some useless, endless, far-off “war” we have no intention of winning? That makes sense, how?

It may shock some, but we need people to make stuff, buy stuff, provide services, use services, etc. Without people there is NO economy. Ask China what they’re going to do when their population halves by 2060. No consumers = no stuff bought = no stuff made = no stuff transported = no jobs = no economy = … well, you get the picture.

Should we be sending twenty-something men off to participate – and get killed – in some useless, endless, far-off “war” we have no intention of winning? No. But with the various idiots we elect and re-elect, we have seemed entirely unable to stay out of (or not start) useless, endless “wars” we have no intention of winning since 1950…

So – why focus on women?

Because men can’t make new humans.

A twenty-something man arguably can impregnate 280+ women in 40 weeks. In 40 weeks, one twenty-something woman can make one new human, who then will need her for many months or years following.

Can we survive without new humans?

No.

Those arguing that women shouldn’t be in combat because they are weaker or lack a mindset evolved over millennia to fight and kill enemies while protecting their women and children are right – but these are not the primary reason and are a distraction to the moral, cultural, biological, societal and civilizational argument.

We need women making and raising babies – what they have been selected for across hundreds of millennia of evolution and something without which humanity cannot survive.

Any other argument against women in combat is political, tangential to reality, and of asymptotically lesser importance.

