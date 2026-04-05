In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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John Vezmar's avatar
John Vezmar
16hEdited

Enjoyed your small “e” pejorative for europe. The same should to be applied to the uk. Those supercilious clowns are busy destroying what’s left of their once great countries and traditions. Never imagined I’d live to see the British Empire — and europe — brought to their knees by arrogant toffs and Muslim parasites. God bless America and Donald Trump’s courage to do what’s right.

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
11hEdited

The caliphate of Europe and (Used to be) Great Britain are done and gone. They can't protect themselves, nor replace their population, they've imported 7th century parasites indiscriminately, and they refuse us the right to use bases we built and man. I say pull all our troops out of Europe and GB, tell NATO to take a long leap off a short pier, and make our mission the security and prosperity of the US in particular and the Western Hemisphere in general. I'm for taking care of our true allies (if any continue to exist), however these one way relationships should be a thing of the past. I still hold some hope that Poland will continue to be our friend, but the occurrences of the last week put even that in doubt. And of course it goes without saying that I'm proud we found that WSO - another thing Europe doesn't understand. We don't leave our people behind.

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