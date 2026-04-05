It’s educating to see the comments from europe (and the Anglosphere…) regarding the destruction of the terrorist regime in Iran. Personal interest focuses me along a couple of paths: 1) The response to the rescue of the F15E WSO (Weapons System Operator, or “Guy In Back”), and 2) NATO’s future.

Here’s a guy on X from Poland ridiculing America for being willing to lose a few airplanes to save a fellow American and yet our having the gall to call this a “success.” If you want to understand the growing frustration with europe, start here.

The hundreds of responses roasting him for being such an idiot, for not understanding Americans, let alone the American Fighting Man, are indicative of the difference between Americans, who have saved Europe from itself on multiple occasions, and the europeans who are content to kill themselves every couple of generations when not held-apart by superior force. In case you missed it, the only time europeans were not killing each other for as long as a few decades, from Westphalia (1648) to the breakup of Yugoslavia (1990s), was when sandwiched between NATO and the Warsaw Pact, 1945-1990. As soon as the USSR fell and the Pact evaporated… Europeans started killing each other. Again. It’s who they are. It’s what they do. Any commentary from europe regarding peace must be taken with an enormous grain of salt…

What did make me smile in the thread initiated by the above post was the number of Americans just roasting this guy. The primary context is that our fighting force is unmatched because each person out there knows we will move heaven and earth to come get them. The chasm between Americans and europeans on the value of human life is both huge and unbridgeable.

Are American attack pilots going to get down in the weeds to protect our guys if they don’t know in their guts we will come get them if things go south?

No.

Are european attack pilots going to get down in the weeds protecting... anyone... when they know their countrymen balance the cost of metal against the life of that pilot and the pilot comes up wanting?

Also no.

The incredible – as in not “credible” – idea that hardware is more important than the human life hardware exists to save… should inform our future decisions regarding a NATO that has been obsolete since 1992. If Europeans don’t care about human life, why bother spending our money to protect and preserve their lives? No reason.

Yet it’s more, much more, than some euroclown bloviating on Americans choosing a human being over metal.

Not a single country in NATO has anywhere close to replacement level fertility. I repeat: Europeans do not care about human life.

In one of the many posts I’ve viewed from condescending europeans (is there another kind?) this week, one bragged that America isn’t as free as europe because europe has unfettered “women’s reproductive rights” and we don’t. Killing – or at least ignoring the value of – human beings is fundamental to being a european today.

And it’s the root of why NATO is a waste of our time, money, and, frankly of caring about europeans – at all. If they don’t believe in human life, and believe in their own future enough to populate that future, is there a point – any point at all – in defending them?

No.

In a few years, when the majority of males in europe and the UK under 50 years of age will be muslims, will American taxpayers be willing to pay to defend a violent, misogynistic, slave-holding ideology that rejects all human progress of the last millennium and has been executing acts of violence against their own, and against the West for decades?

Also no.

Net: This is as good a time as any to depart from NATO and depart we must, sooner or later.

A few years back, I chatted with Spengler on a Facebook page several friends use to chat about the state of the American “Empire.” I asked his thoughts on my view of the future of Europe: Within the next generation or two, due to the far-below-replacement fertility across europe, the only entrants to the european workforce will be illiterate muslims, unable to compete in any modern economy, including the automated/mechanized farming used to feed so many on available arable land. Once the last native european generation retires, there will be no economic activity of note, no tax revenue to redistribute to immigrants reliant on welfare, no agriculture able to sustain the population, and no manufacturing or distribution or tech, because these things are beyond people literate only in the Koran and who have been rejecting modernity for centuries. (Think about this while considering european companies moving to America due to tariffs… their business leadership understands the demographic impact of current policies… it’s not just about tariffs.) The only result can be digression to violence in the dark. He agreed that no other outcome was foreseeable. Since then, the green scam and Mutti Merkel’s mass immigration have made the european future worse, more violent, poorer, darker, and colder. Their choice.

European voters have chosen suicide of their people, their companies, their jobs, their food sources, their distribution of goods and services, their countries, their civilization. Voluntarily. Europe has reached the “good and hard” stage of democracy.

Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard. —H. L. Mencken

Why NATO?

I’m normally not a fan of optional wars. Especially when we don’t even pretend to try to win: Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq… (I left USAFA, Class of ’76, when we surrendered to N. Vietnam.) When a government, however, machine-guns tens of thousands of its own in a few days, people simply asking for liberty, my view is that we have a moral obligation to help those people if we can – if our help can make a significant difference at a reasonable cost.

Persians have a long and storied history. Turning their country over to what we would call the “hard, religious right” was an existential mistake, one our own far-right refuses to grasp…

Add to the recent mass murder of its own, the Shia millenarianism belief that the 12th Imam will return only following a man-caused global conflagration, and the pursuit of nuclear weapons (to effect said conflagration), the IEDs killing our servicemen, the Khobar Towers, and the constant “Death to America” chants… while enriching Uranium to many times what is needed for peaceful use (no reason for 60% enrichment of uranium exists other than further enrichment for nuclear weapons), and their continued funding of acts of terror around the planet, it’s pretty easy to make the case to me to erase the regime responsible for these actions.

Between 1979 and April 2024, we recorded 66,872 Islamist attacks worldwide. These attacks caused the deaths of at least 249,941 people.

If we put boots on the ground in any type of invasion, however, if we decide to involve ourselves directly in replacing this regime, rather than letting Persians take care of their own country, my view will change… because there is no doubt in my mind that we will, as we have since 1950, refuse to defeat the enemy we demand to meet in the field.

So far, the locals seem to have overthrown the regime in one large city, Abdanan, with the police joining the rebellion. A good start; we’ll see if and how it continues.

The number of videos made by Iranians supporting the bombing of the regime is commendable and, I hope, indicative of their future.

As to the WSO? Thank God for a military capable of, and a Commander in Chief willing to spend metal to save a serviceman.

As to NATO? A good idea at the time, but Baby, those days are over.

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