In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

The reparations debate collapses when history is reduced to a morality play with one villain, one victim, and one checkbook. Slavery was not a uniquely American invention. It was a human institution, practiced across civilizations, including by some Indigenous nations. The Oklahoma Historical Society notes that slavery among the Five Tribes was abolished by new treaties after the Civil War, and current Freedmen-descendant citizenship fights show those legacies remain unresolved. So spare us the kindergarten history. If the multiculturalists want serious moral accounting, then account seriously: tribes, empires, Africans, Europeans, Arabs, Democrats, Republicans, all of it. History is receipts, not slogans.

Reply
Share
Bruce Eden's avatar
Bruce Eden
1h

Reparations? How about the ancestors of the 400,000 Northern (Union) soldiers killed during the Civil War in attempting to end slavery????? Does any one of those families of white Northern soldiers get reparations for giving up their lives to abolish slavery. The entire reparations argument is reverse racism.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Scipio · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture