Was and is slavery “evil?” Well, Western Civilization – alone – at least pretends this to be the case.

Why “pretends?” Couple of reasons.

First, we have an entire political party, Democrats, demanding what they call “multiculturalism,” while denigrating Western Civilization.

Why is this problematic for those insisting slavery to be “evil?” How about because slavery was ended only by and within Western Civ? How about because the two cohorts making up the core of the “multicultural” party - women and blacks - demand moral equivalence between the West and every other culture, when every other culture still supports slavery? It’s like women supporting “multiculturalism,” when every other culture on the planet is, in our, Western, opinion, drastically misogynistic.

One either is “multicultural” and supports the actions and morals of non-Western cultures, or one protests at women being beaten to death for showing their hair and men being sold as chattel slaves in Libya (thank Hillary), both decidedly monocultural protestations. One does not get to accept physics and reject gravity.

If either of these two, primary cohorts of the Democrat Party believed slavery to be “evil,” they’d not be celebrating those cultures still practicing it while denigrating the only culture to have ended it.

Democrats, that “Criminal organization masquerading as a political party,” (Michael Walsh), yammer constantly about “Human Rights,” conveniently forgetting or too ignorant to acknowledge the un-written adjective before those two words: “Western,” for any quick look around the planet will show that what we in the West, uniquely, regard as “human rights” are not so regarded in other cultures.

Pretty simple: Actions speak louder than words. By their actions - voting for multiculturalism - women and blacks celebrate and demand slavery as a societal good.

Second, because the only reason any blacks live outside their Neolithic (Stone Age for those in Portland) culture of sub-Saharan Africa ... is as a result of slavery. Blacks living within the first world, with access to mechanical transport, beyond-visual/aural communications, refrigeration, clean water, etc., is due to their ancestors having been transported as slaves.

The descendants of American slaves are the luckiest Africans on the planet. Reparations?” You’re living them.

It’s difficult to say that what brought an entire cohort of millions of people out of the Stone Age, allowing their tens of millions of descendants to live in a home with clean running water and electricity is “evil.”

Slavery, like most other issues in human history, objectively had results both good and bad. But to argue it was “evil” while supporting and celebrate policies that ensure its survival, to refuse to recognize that tens of millions are living better lives because of it is just arrogant ignorance.

Share