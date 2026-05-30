In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
10h

"It is time for the West to be absolutely and completely intolerant of both Marxism AND Islam. Neither has any place in free, prosperous societies."

That quote tells the whole story, and unfortunately also points to the reason we, the US, will probably not complete the task of removal. Marxism is defective, wrong, and eventually dangerous to the lives of those living under it.

All that said, and it's not forbidden to believe in Marxism, or to practice it where it is not illegal. Remember Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, Snap, etc and realize we already have a significant socialist (read previous Marxist) component in our government.

As far as Islam is concerned, it is not a religion, it is a form of government that uses "theocracy" as the way to limit personal freedom and Sharia (an intrinsic part of Islam) to enforce those limits. We can definitely prevent public practice of Islam in those spaces where it violates the law, however we cannot, by law, prevent anyone from personally practicing that which they call "religion".

First thing to do is to primary any politician who does not back the Constitution and it's specified enumerated powers. That means limiting the federal socialism and giving the states the option to continue those programs or not. If an elected official is not willing to do the job as defined by the Constitution and expected by the electorate, they should be fired.

That's a start. Don't elect liars or thieves or pedophiles or adulterers, or any person who is not honest and ethical.

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