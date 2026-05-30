While there may be men more fixated on the future of humanity than Elon Musk, none are visible to the global public and none have his vision and ability to ensure our future is better than our past or present.

Pause for just a moment to consider that last statement and its ramifications. It is an objectively Western statement. Failure to realize this and to grasp its intimation will ensure a failed future.

When those of us believing in Western Civilization and the traits unique to our civilization (material and moral progress, self-government, individual equality, liberty and prosperity) think of the future, we think of more prosperity, more liberty, more progress, more freedom.

These are not universal beliefs.

Our policies and policy makers must accept and act on this.

The global infections of Islam and the left - brutal authoritarian birds of a feather - are spreading at an accelerating rate because, depending on one’s view, Western leaders are accepting or encouraging them. And WE are allowing them to do so, rather than running them all out of town on a rail, tarred and feathered.

These both are infections lethal to a free future.

Islam, by far, is the worst and most direct attack on the free future of humanity. It has no place in modernity - the present - and absolutely no place in the future.

Is the future demanded by these medieval barbarians free? No. Under law? No. A future of equality? No. A future in which our actions, decisions, food, entertainment, clothing, travel, pets, the ability of all - men and women - to just walk outside ... are our free choices? Or the choosing of some long-dead illiterate slave-holding, misogynistic, incestuous, pedophile mass murderer?

Easy answer: The latter.

And we are putting up with this barbarism… because…???

Similarly, and closer to home - and the West absolutely is the home of progress material, scientific, moral, and self-government under law - the Marxist left has over a century of nothing but death and destruction in its wake. Again, not a future anticipated or desired by freedom-loving adults and parents, parenthood the left has been rejecting for decades.

Check statistics on global Total Fertility Rates: the farther left a society moves, the lower its TFR. These are not people who care about humanity’s future - at all - but who care only about the power of life and death over others, what both the Civil War and Islam were and are about.

Our future can be free and prosperous ...OR … it can include Islam and the global left.

This is a binary choice. It must be recognized as such and our actions and policies must follow that recognition.

History shows that the most intolerant always win. It is time for the West to be absolutely and completely intolerant of both Marxism AND Islam. Neither has any place in free, prosperous societies.

In the Age of Exploration the most advanced and free people on the planet - European men - explored, discovered and settled the globe. The English colonists that settled the New World were those men and women demanding freedom and liberty against the authoritarians of their day. This cohort of men, women - and their children - left home to form

on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.

Though the left fought America’s bloodiest war to secure the permanency of their life and death hold over others, Liberty defeated them,

that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom—and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.

Under the Christian God who believes in and teaches peace,

In the beauty of the lilies Christ was born across the sea, With a glory in his bosom that transfigures you and me: As he died to make men holy, let us die to make men free, While God is marching on.

Not that satanic monster directing believers in islam to kill every human being on Planet Earth refusing to subscribe to their perverse inhuman savagery.

Islam and the global left - the two major anti-liberty ideologies on the planet - are trying their best to ensure that our government of, by and for the people ... does ... perish from the earth.

Islam and the globalists loathe liberty.

Humanity is divided into The West and The Rest. And the Rest gives not one solitary damn about what we in the West intuitively and unconsciously imagine as “the future.”

As long as we allow the West to surrender our freedoms before these authoritarian ideologies at the accelerating rate we now are, allow our putative conquerors to blare their hatred by loudly polluting our public spaces and to block traffic and commerce by filling our streets with medieval men prostrating themselves as slaves, these brutal mass murderers will continue their destruction of humanity’s future.

As long as we put misplaced empathy for The Rest over the reality of their failure to achieve material or moral progress, or the rejection of that progress, to put into place even a modicum of the self-government and rule of law developed solely within the West, as long as we insist that those who have proven their inability to compete, and often their unwillingness even to try, are allowed and encouraged to displace those who can and are, we are hampering, perhaps permanently, the future few of us think about, but about which all of us have an image in our minds, foundational assumptions of increased liberty, progress and prosperity ... not of increased authoritarianism, control and the death on which Islam and the global left are founded.

Elon Musk acquired Twitter and changed the world’s conversation. The Pilgrims left home & hearth to change their ability to be free, and changed global progress and liberty.

Elon must ensure only those demanding a free future of law, liberty, self-government and progress, and who are capable of productively populating this New Age of Exploration become pilgrims on his ships to the new New Worlds of the Moon and Mars, particularly parents - for who else even can be interested in the future of mankind than those of us populating that future? And why would any intelligent person waste the finite resources to be found on – or transported at huge cost to - Mars and elsewhere, on those rejecting the future through their refusal to populate it?

No islam. No leftists. No DEI. No one rejecting parenthood.

Or humanity’s future will be “nasty, brutish and short.”

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