The last American president who understood general war was President, and Commander In Chief, Allied Expeditionary Forces, Europe in World War Two, Dwight David Eisenhower.

What was Ike’s foreign and defense policy?

“Massive Retaliation.” Attack us or our allies and we will retaliate “massively.” IOW – we’ll nuke you.

No one attacked us or our allies during his eight years in office. And he got Mao to Panmunjom via a back-channel threat to nuke PRC, resulting in a tie in Korea that cost Korea about two million men, and America 30,000+ men, and nearly a century and trillions of dollars to “ensure” the prevailing cease-fire. (The war has never ended – we’re just in a cease-fire pause, for those keeping score at home…)

“War” is not “combat.” We use different words for different situations, actions, meanings. “Combat” is a part of conventional war. “War” is a political endeavor in which all national assets and means are used to bend the actions of an adversary to your will; or to ensure that adversary lacks the will or capacity to continue the fight.

Gunpowder weapons are weapons of combat. Nuclear weapons are weapons of war.

Conventional combat simply puts the advantage on the side most-willing to lose their men in a slow, bloody conflict. The side that tires of the contest and departs the field loses – no matter how big their “defense” budget or how advanced their weapons systems. This was as true for the British at Yorktown in 1781 as it was for America as we departed Afghanistan 240 years later in 2021.

Conventional combat is attritional. It’s how and why we tied in Korea, and lost in Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, and will continue losing as long as we continue to (pretend to) “fight” conventional “wars” and prize our educated young men above the illiterate barbarians we’ve decided – foolishly – to fight conventionally over the past several decades.

Had we nuked Pyongyang in June of 1950, we’d have not killed 33,000+ Americans or two million Koreans. And all of Korea would be free today. Had we nuked Hanoi in 1963 (instead of lying about the Tonkin Gulf), we’d have not killed 58,000+ Americans, two million Vietnamese, nor created the split in America that will be with us until the Boomers are all dead and gone. See the chart below.

Had we nuked Pyongyang, we may not have had to fight in Vietnam at all. Or Afghanistan. Or Iraq. Or Kuwait.

And, spare me the “innocent civilians.” No nation survives other than at the behest of its civilian population. This is why PRC was so ruthless at Tiananmen Square, and why Israel is acting perfectly legitimately in Gaza. Civilians are instrumental in any war – they feed, arm, clothe, house, transport... and raise… those doing the killing.

War is cruelty. There is no use trying to reform it. The crueler it is, the sooner it will be over. - General Sherman

War is Hell and we must return Hell to the field to make war so abominable that no one wants to do it. Instead, we have turned combat into a video game with YouTubes of men killing men viewed as entertainment.

It is well that war is so terrible, otherwise we should grow too fond of it. – General Lee

Well, we have grown “too fond of it.” Ike tried to tell us that in his farewell speech, in which he identified the growth and problem of the “military industrial complex.” We didn’t listen then. We aren’t listening now. Our Congress and previous administration are so fond of war that they have been willing to send tens of billions of dollars of weapons to extend to the last Ukrainian a brutal, idiotic war that never should have been fought. They’re making bank off their sponsors in the same Military Industrial Complex against which Ike warned us 64 years ago…

War is the human endeavor in which productivity is the most important – human lives are at-stake. The winning side kills the losing side more quickly, more efficiently. The side with the most productive military saves the most lives – on both sides – by ending the conflict more quickly. The most productive weapons ever created are nuclear weapons. Not using them means using less-productive systems to fight lethal enemies. Which results only in more dead. Which is existentially stupid.

If America ever again is serious about the lives of our young men, the lives of our adversaries (nukes kill fewer people than drawn-out conventional war), and the objectives and costs of what is necessarily “combat without war,” we will again use nukes.

If you are going to use military force, then you ought to use overwhelming military force. Use too much and deliberately use too much; you'll save lives, not only your own, but the enemy's too. – General Curtis LeMay

As an example of nukes killing fewer people, this:

No general populace lives anywhere near the Houthis; the probability of significant collateral damage from a small nuke is minimal. And the probability of ending their war on global shipping by evaporating them is 100%.

So. We can continue to play games. Or we can get serious. By getting serious, America also will let the world know that we are no longer screwing around in foreign or military affairs.

This can and will result in significantly reduced defense budgets as the need to maintain a large conventional force to interfere in the business of other nations will evaporate along with the Houthis. And, once Americans realize what we are willing to do to end stupid conflicts, perhaps America will stop engaging in stupid conflicts.

We can make war so terrible and make them so sick of war that generations pass away before they again appeal to it. - General Sherman Share

Shouldn’t that be the goal?