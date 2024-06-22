Relatives of those killed on 9/11 are asking - demanding - that the information the FBI has on Saudi Arabia 9/11 involvement be released. Given that America is supposed to be self-governing, this request is the sovereign people demanding their subservient government do what it is told, as is their right and duty, and its responsibility.

FBI: “Nahhh…” Build us a new HQ, instead.

Congress: Oh, OK.

Some of the reviewing agents likely were in grade school when 9/11 happened; surely they learned how to READ..???

If 23 years isn’t enough time to read these documents, what is the right amount of time?

How, exactly, are Americans watching the federal government refusing to follow the law supposed to process the below incomplete list and pretend we have a legitimate government?

unsealing ALL JFK docs in 2017 (7 years ago)

the DOJ lying to FISA courts and judges over spying on Trump

Russia! Russia! hoax by Hilary Clinton

Two utterly ridiculous impeachments

The recent “Beria” trial in NYC

The TRUMP "documents" "trial” but NOT the BIDEN documents trial

"51 intel" blowhards lying to the world about Hunter's laptop

Brennan and Clapper admitting perjury to no consequence

Garland imprisoning others for exactly that for which he refuses to allow himself to be held accountable

Holder & Obama Fast & Furious illegal international gun-running

WMD in Iraq

Tonkin Gulf

Covid

The clotshot / deathpoke

Gain of Function bioweapons research

ANYTHING Fauci said / lied about under oath

The “climate” hoax

The about-to-be-announced Bird Flu hoax

The insane (and unconstitutional) spending on the sure-loss in Ukraine that is none of our business

... and whatever happened to the Las Vegas shooter story?

Please explain how we are NOT to start disbelieving the 9/11 story ... published by ... the same government and the same MSM...

I’m not all-in on the 9/11 Truthers, but…. You know how we were told when the Patriot Act was passed, and every time they extend their clear violations of the Fourth Amendment by querying our bankers, listening to our phone calls, reading our emails… that, “if you have nothing to hide…?” Well… If the government has nothing to hide…

Look again at the above, non-comprehensive list of flat-out lies by “our” (LOL) government.

How does the default assumption not come down to NOT believing anything (everything?) they say?

And if the government of, by and for … us … has proved itself illegitimate, what is the logical, obvious, needed next step? Interestingly, we have a document telling us exactly what that next step is…

“You know, you know the thing!”

