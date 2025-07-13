In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
1h

Is it at all possible that the Democrats put a poor representative up for office they're doing so because 1) Democrats will vote for a steaming pile of crap if it has a "D" after its name, and 2) They choose losers as a result of the racism they accuse others of. They don't believe POCs can be effective leaders, so they choose their racist fantasy instead of a viable candidate.

As far as Hispanics and AOC are concerned, she talked a good fight to one of the most radical districts in New York, and proves she's radical and stupid in the same package. Probably wasn't even a good bartender. As to Jasmine Crockett and Justice Jackson, can you spell DEI? I can. The two current spellings are Crockett and Jackson.

Politics, like much of the rest of life in the modern world, has devolved to entertainment rather than statesmanship. Go to a popular mega-church and you're probably in for a rock concert, not a worship service.

There are plenty of POCs who are smart, have excellent leadership qualities, and are honest. Unfortunately most of them are busy raising a family and paying bills, and are probably as upset by politics as we are.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mary Jo Nieson's avatar
Mary Jo Nieson
2h

Well said, thanku

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Scipio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture