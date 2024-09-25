It occurs that CNN was on-site for the only recent speech by Trump, the first time in a long time they decided to be onsite for a Trump rally – old news. But… this means that waterboarding the CNN producer who put the CNN crew on-site would provide knowledge of who told them to be there.

Waterboarding the person who told them, most likely either FBI or USSS, would provide the name and/or position of the person and chain-of-command who provided the scheduling information that ultimately was provided to Crooks, and who made the decisions not to attend the local LEO briefing, to leave the roof unsecured, to not respond to the multiple warnings from citizens, to not use common radio frequencies to communicate with LEOs, to erase the radio recordings of that day, and to cremate the body and wash any evidence from the roof prior to any investigation being held.

Video-recording, and then internet distribution of the waterboarding session would provide all the proof to the citizenry of the National “Security” agency tasked with whacking Trump. If that person then wasn’t arrested and tried, he or she could be doxed and the citizens could remediate the problem.

If we are willing to waterboard some illiterate goat-herder to find a cache of AK-47s in Afghanistan, we certainly ought to be willing to waterboard the line of traitors ensuring a hit on a former president and current nominee.

If you’re still thinking the rule of law will ensure the perps are identified and punished, you’re not living in the current world. If you think citizens taking care of the problem is problematic, you fail to understand self-government:

The people are the sovereigns; WE are in charge.

We hire hirelings to do our bidding. WE delegate to these hirelings (congress, the president, state legislatures, governors, judges, LEOs, etc.) the authority to do their jobs, one of which is to enforce the laws made in OUR name. If those to whom the authority is delegated to ensure our laws are enforced fail or refuse that delegation, the responsibility – which cannot be delegated – to enforce our laws remains ours. This is called “Self-government.”

Not knowing the entire story around Butler is OUR responsibility. Are we willing to find out?

