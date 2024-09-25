In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Vezmar's avatar
John Vezmar
Sep 25Edited

We, the people, are responsible for our government, but long ago we sacrificed control to “someone will take care of it.” That “someone” today is the Administrative State and Deep State. They are unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats writing the restrictive rules and regulations being enforced by a judicial system that rewards lawyers with taxpayer dollars. That face in your mirror helped create the problem we face today. When life and liberty become untenable, you’ll perhaps decide to get off your ass and do something about it. You can start on November 5 by voting for the Administrative and Deep States’ most hated enemy — Donald Trump, if he manages to survive the left’s assassination attempts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Scipio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture