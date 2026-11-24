This is an excellent piece about the dreck we have allowed our education system to become. Read it all.

In my 4th Grade in Pasadena, CA, ‘63-‘64, we did much more advanced math than did my own kids in a CA suburb public elementary school in 2005-6. Theirs was a school rated “9” by school ratings bodies, in a suburb in which all elementary schools, both middle schools, and the high school were rated 9s & 10s.

Ours is a much more technical world; why is our education to understand it so much worse?

In addressing the problem, it must be recognized, as has been written by both Sowell and Williams, that the lowest-SAT cohort in the academic student body in any college is that cohort in EdSchool. In a 1984 OpEd, a former Dean of the Boston College School of Ed called them “the dregs of the academic population.”

Not having an intelligence floor on Ed School admissions is nuts; the results are becoming catastrophic. If there is a floor entering Law School, where we essentially create societal parasites, why not for Ed School?

JFK’s EO 10988 legalizing public sector unions hurt, as well. His intent had nothing to do with education; he just recognized a way to launder bipartisan tax dollars from Democrats, Republicans, and Independents to Democrat campaigns, with a side bonus of keeping the franchise ignorant, which helps Democrats get elected. Laundering taxpayer money to Democrat campaigns is true for all public sector unions.

[To Grok:] Graph public sector union political contributions for 2024 presidential election by party and percent. [Grok:] Public sector unions (2023–2024 cycle) gave overwhelmingly to Democrats.

OpenSecrets data (PAC contributions to federal candidates) Public Sector Unions PACs contributed about $14.3 million total to federal candidates:

Democrats : ~$12.5 million ( 87% )

Republicans: ~$1.7 million (12%)

Fixing education, however, creates a more aware voter franchise, something our current idiot pols will never allow.

No educated person would vote for AOC, Bernie, or any muslim or communist. Or John Thune or Mitch McConnell, or Barry the Bastard, or Sayed, Hochul, Newsome, Pritzker… the list is endless. No educated franchise would accept a $40T National Debt, undeclared wars since 1950, or millions of illegal aliens and the oath-violating politicians letting them in.

No educated teacher would promulgate “Whole Language,” the Climate hoax, Marxism, or anti-Constitutional Covid lockdowns or jab mandates; it takes a truly uneducated “educator” cohort (remember when we called them “teachers,” and they could?) and voter franchise for these policies to be implemented and accepted.

I spent my career in tech, starting with IBM, in 1977. Which brings us to another education issue. Being in tech before and through the small-biz & PC revolutions in computing, we were all high-performing self-starters. None of us would have considered working only 9-10 months a year. Or next to a union employee.

Unless & until we select teachers from among the smartest, terminate teacher unions, and create an education environment that attracts high-performing self-starters, none of this can, so none of this will, change.

An added bonus is that the 2nd-dumbest college cohort are students in J-School. Which means… what?

… that we educate tomorrow’s franchise with morons and inform today’s franchise with idiots.

Expecting this to change without taking drastic action, and quickly, is naive. And existential for civilization.

Share