“By Order of MAGA leadership…”

“Your MAGA Platinum membership is about to expire…” (last week: “You’re MAGA membership is….”)

“I can share this top-secret information with only a few voters and I’ve picked you…”

“I just stepped out of a meeting with President Trump”

“For your eyes only [mass emails…]”

If you ever wonder about the state of American education, read those again. Either we have the dumbest people on the North American continent sending this garbage, or those sending this garbage think the recipients are the dumbest people on the continent… or both. I can only imagine that the garbage is worse over at the childrens’ table where the Democrats live…

Seriously – those sending this think we BELIEVE this crap… and, scary version? Some of the voters DO believe this crap.

Thank a teacher.

When the academic cohort (not jocks) with the lowest SAT average is the cohort attending Ed School, this is the kind of politician, bureaucrat and voter you get. (“I became a teacher because I get summers off! How cool is that?”)

And when the second-dumbest cohort is that attending J-School… well, what does any reasonable adult expect when the next generation of voters is “educated” by idiots, and the current generation of voters is informed by morons?

Expecting our politics - living standards, education, awareness of the world around, behind, and before us - to get any better without putting an intelligence floor on Ed school and J School is doing the same thing and expecting a different result. Which, as Einstein (some of you may have heard of him) noted, is a definition of “insanity.”

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