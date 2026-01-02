We spend an awful lot of time on the right decrying political violence from the left. But the violence is increasing…

It sure seems to me that.... political violence... wins. Whether in Gaza with the rise and continuation of Hamas, the PLO, Berkeley, Portland, wherever... We can bitch about political violence while clutching our pearls, but the fact of the matter is Stalin, Lenin, Mao, Arafat, Hitler (night of the long knives; long before he invaded Poland)... all are in history books - and Antifa and BLM are in the news - BECAUSE they used political violence to advance their cause… and it worked. Israel largely was created because a few Jewish terrorists blew-up the King David Hotel.

Pre-modern, tribal, illiterate, inbred, retarded Somalis are ripping us off for billions with the aid of a complicit government. (Emphasis added)

Across the United States, Black* migrants make up 5.4% of immigrants, yet account for 20.3% of immigrants facing removal because of criminal convictions. That category consists mostly of East Africans, including Somali nationals. Minnesota’s own criminal prosecutions reinforce the trend. A significant share of the state’s recent federal indictments involving fraud, money laundering, organized theft, and benefits abuse have been connected to East African networks. None of this means every Somali immigrant commits crimes. But it directly contradicts the Democrat narrative that the community represents a lower-than-average risk. To understand why Minnesota’s social-service system is overwhelmed, we must engage with the human-capital indicators of countries of origin. Somalia ranks near the bottom of nearly every global development index.

How does allowing and excusing these people to steal from our future help our kids – or inform their future or how our kids perceive it? And what is more important than how the next generation of voters, officeholders, and parents perceive their future? Nothing.

If we don’t give a damn about the decidedly un-free future we are preparing and leaving for our kids… why should they?

Make no mistake, the excusing of thuggery by the left is not just about Somalis. None of this crap is going to be stopped by judges who keep letting the forces of violence light women on fire, murder women, terrorize subway passengers, and overturn laws because they don’t like the democratically-elected president.

We are supposed to be the ones who pride ourselves on understanding history... How did the Deep State get overturned in France? With guillotines.

Maybe every few centuries we need a cascade of serious violence against those destroying our freedom and prosperity. Jefferson’s tree of liberty and all that. And by ignoring that we are complicit in our own downfall.

They [the political left] find the violence distasteful, of course. Riots make their commutes slightly more difficult, but none of them actually fear that the right will retaliate. So they look away when their politicians stoke the fires

Read that again: “… none of them actually fear the right will retaliate.”

Maybe it’s time to recognize that that is the problem. How can anyone expect to have a safe, free, prosperous country under law when half the country rejects the law and other half watches but does nothing?

If no deterrence against the left exists… why would they stop? Look at how the left has overtaken the culture, education, media, courts since 1968… has the right even bothered to try to respond? Nope. So why would it be reasonable to expect that the left will stop going batshit crazy and farther left every day? Do you think we got to the absolute absurdity of the “trans” movement because we had an opposition interested in deterrence… or even sanity?

Have you noticed that, in a nation ostensibly under the rule of law, demanding that laws be enforced has become “far right?” The absurdity would give Kafka headaches.

Maybe now is the time, again, to discuss “our lives our fortunes our scared honor…”

Can Self-Government work?

Illegal aliens are here… illegally. If the government won’t throw them out, we, as a self-governing people, MUST throw them out - or we are saying that self-government does not work. If judges refuse to imprison malefactors… we must.

It’s OUR country. These are OUR laws. If our hirelings won’t enforce them, we MUST. This is not vigilantism; it is self-government. When those to whom we delegate authority reject that delegation… the responsibility, which cannot be delegated, remains ours.

We can talk about the dangers of CW2.0. But – what does Solzhenitsyn tell us:

What would things been like [in Russia] if during periods of mass arrests people had not simply sat there, paling with terror at every bang on the downstairs door and at every step on the staircase, but understood they had nothing to lose and had boldly set up in the downstairs hall an ambush of half a dozen people?

How is a government-induced “pandemic” in which one is locked into one’s home and out of one’s business and school and church, any different from “mass arrests?” It’s not; it’s arresting people in their homes.

How is not being able to use public streets or facilities because of protestors or murderous death-cult worshipers blockading even ambulances, fire trucks, a man taking his child to the ER or a husband taking his wife to the hospital to deliver the future a sign of respect for people, culture… or modernity? How is it any different from war on those citizens, interrupting their daily lives, their prosperity, their liberty and freedom, perhaps causing death? It is not.

Clutching our pearls, even after electing Trump to begin deterring freedom’s enemies, is not working.

Maybe it’s time to try what history shows us… does work… Perhaps it’s time freedom’s enemies.. feared the right.

*Facts are not “racist;” they simply are facts.

Share