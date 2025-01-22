… That those “defending our democracy” are so incensed at the results of a democratic vote?

… That those wearing out our ears with protestations of inclusivity and diversity are so loudly proclaiming against including the diverse thoughts and actions of a newly-democratically-elected majority of lawmakers?

… That a Bishop thinks that what SHE wants to say is more important than the will of the people or, indeed what the Bible teaches?

… That those loudly stating “No one is above the law” somehow think illegal aliens and career criminals… are?

… That those entirely comfortable with doxing a SCOTUS justice and rioting at their homes, including some yahoo bringing a gun to assassinate a sitting Justice, are incensed that others protested peacefully (except for the FBI informants and CHS’s) and toured the People’s House calmly and under police escort, and want them jailed – without charges – forever?

… That those who supported the Burn Loot Murder Summer of Love in 2020, celebrating the death of an overdosing career criminal resisting arrest, in which they burned down federal buildings and private businesses, attacked police precinct buildings, and assassinated cops, collected bail money for violent miscreants, are incensed that an adult cohort with no weapons held a protest in which no buildings were burned, no veterans where shot by cops, no significant property damage occurred?

... That so many women seem all-in on the complete elimination of women from sports, privacy areas… life, and are incensed by adults protecting women, their accomplishments, their future?

… That anyone is surprised that the new president is doing exactly what he said he’d do?

What was it Barack Obama said? “Elections have consequences.”

Deal with it.

