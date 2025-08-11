Europe is scared to death Trump will reach a deal with Putin and NATO will be irrelevant... making Europe irrelevant...

If Europe is left on their own, without NATO (which became obsolete in 1992 and exists now only as a marketing device for America’s Military-Industrial Complex), what is Europe’s future?

Every European country has far-below replacement fertility. European countries have their ridiculously extensive welfare systems subsidized by the American taxpayers funding their defense, allowing taxed euros to be diverted to social programs that could not be afforded if European countries paid their own way on defense. The mass - invited - immigration of illiterate anti-Western savages will be unable to keep the European first world complex systems running, but will be ready, willing and able to continue raping and murdering European women and children, with the evident encouragement – one even can realistically say “complicity” – of European authorities ignoring rape gangs… so they’re all screwed.

What are these complex systems? Oh, nothing big… electricity generation and distribution; NatGas offloading (from Russia or America), storage and distribution; their entire manufacturing base and employment and the energy it requires; mechanical transportation (planes, trains, ships (and port systems), and automobiles); automated agricultural systems to plant, harvest, store, package, and ship food; traffic control systems for autos, trucks, trains, planes; refrigeration – at home and in factories, offices, and refrigeration trucks; billing systems for the complexities listed above and more; banking and the financial systems; electronics – phones, radios, TVs, chips in cars; sewers, roads, tracks, ports…

Within the lifetime of many of us, Europe will be starving in the dark and fighting over the detritus of a once-great civilization.

No European babies = no workers = no consumers = no jobs = no future.. and only the children of illiterate, low-IQ, anti-Westerners to go to work.

If you like the Third World, you can become the Third World.

And then there’s the entire Free Speech issue that NATO was designed to defend, but that these countries are throwing in the dumpster and lighting on fire. There is no reason for America, via NATO, to defend what NATO was designed to defend against. Especially in countries that don’t believe in their future enough to populate it.

Particularly if Trump defangs Russia in Alaska this weekend… which will really get the EUrinal’s panties in a twist.

At the end of the day, Europe has been pampered by America for so long they likely cannot prosper or even succeed on their own. Add the savages and… well Camp of the Saints isn’t just a controversial novel…

Europe is… over… and it’s been their choice.

If Trump and Putin reach a deal proving the irrelevance of Europe, final nail:coffin. No one will care anymore – and no one should. Their peoples are electing Stalinist leaders, these Stalinist leaders are destroying the heritage and future of their countries, and the Great Powers are turning their backs on the pampered, spoiled, childish irrelevancy that Europe has decided to become. All of the above applies, as well, to Canada, Australia, etc.

Oh, well.

If you haven’t yet figured it out, only a few national leaders are fighting back against the globalists: Trump, Putin, Meloni, Orban, Milei, Bukele. Others are trying: Farage, LePenn, AFD… and their political establishments are doing everything they can to crush them.

Europe’s leaders have gone all-in on globalism, which is the foundation of their whines about these same leaders. Judging by the mass popular movements across the West – in Canada, France, Germany, BREXIT, Trump, and the fall of the Bond villains like Klaus Schwab and his erstwhile WEF dictatorship, and the ever-more-annoying unelected EU bureaucracy… the people are going to defeat the globalists.

Trump and Putin are just leading the way. Russia is not the USSR, and it is far less of a challenge to the liberty of the West than China, the EU or the Democrat Party.

Share