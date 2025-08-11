In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
carlos riveros's avatar
carlos riveros
10h

Great article telling it like it is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mforti's avatar
Mforti
11hEdited

No. It began when Yanucovych was bribed by Russia into turning away from the EU and towards Russia. Who would want to be part of Russia instead of the EU? Who would want the poverty and authoritarianism of Russia over the EU. Remember that. For the moment EU is weak but by the end of this decade they will wipe the floor with Russia. Yes EU has some issues with Liberty, and Russia is less of a menace than China, but Putin is a dirty dog and should be crushed now before he turns to something more.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by In This Dimension and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Scipio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture