I find myself wishing that the adults in the excited discussions about illegal immigration were addressing the real problem rather than fighting on the enemy terrain that is empathy. Which is dumb.

America is (supposed to be) a country under the rule of law. So that’s where the discussion needs to be. If you don’t like the law, get your Representatives to change it, but whatever the law is or winds up being, it must be enforced or we are living under the rule of man: authoritarianism… and not the rule of law.

The discussion about illegals cannot be who’s picking our vegetables. Not who dropped a few kids here while protesting the country they escaped to yet is feeding and housing them. Not how I’m supposed to feel sorry for people who chose to leave, rather than improve, their home country and demand largesse from us.

No. The law.

What’s the law say? Deport them.

That is the ONLY relevant part of any discussion on illegal immigration.

Are illegals “doing their fair share” of enforcing the laws of the country they voluntarily escaped to? That would be self-deportation, colloquially: GTFO.

No empathy. No excuses.

The LAW. We HAVE one. It doesn’t come with carve-outs for empathy. Enforce it.

Every other discussion of illegals is irrelevant.

Deport them.

