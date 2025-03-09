Too many discussions today regarding the defense of Ukraine – and other countries – leave out of the discussion the foundational question: Why?

Why does one defend a country, one’s own or another? To have a future acceptable to the citizens/subjects of that country.

Which countries does the U.S. today bloviate the most about defending? What countries get people’s blood pressure up when discussing geopolitics and the advance or retreat of liberty?

And do any of them have a future? Look at their Total Fertility Rate for the answer. Those with a TFR above 2.1 (replacement fertility rate) have a future. Those with a TFR below 2.1 do not have a future – by choice.

Who is the USA to say they must be defended with American blood and treasure when they don’t believe in their own future enough, even, to populate that future?

That’s just stupid.

The CIA World Factbook lists 227 countries. What is the (2024 est) TFR of those countries most-occupying the thoughts of Americans demanding we defend others, and what is their TFR rank out of those 227 countries?

Ukraine. TFR: 1.22; Rank: 224/227

South Korea: TFR: 1.12; Rank: 226/227

Taiwan: TFR: 1.11; Rank: 227/227

NATO countries: TFR: 1.6

The point of “defending” these countries is…? Other than as a market for the American Military Industrial Complex… We’re committing our young men and women in their family-creation years to defend men and women not at all interested in a family - or a future.

This makes sense… how?

Our TFR is only 1.84 (133/227). It’s not as though we have any young adults to lose…

NATO countries are busily replacing the First World populations we have defended for 80 years, with Third World populations that are illiterate, violently opposed to the First World, and are and always will be welfare mooches who cannot compete in any First World economy. In 1-2 generations, when the last white male retires in Europe, no taxpayers will be left to feed, house, or clothe these barbarians, or to run and maintain the complex systems of the First World – and they cannot provide manufactures, trade, energy or food at-scale... so will devolve into that from whence they came: third world barbarism, ideological violence, filth, starvation. See: India after the British left, or S. Africa today… No other future even is imaginable for them.

The Third World is the Third World… by choice. And our insistence otherwise is a comment only on our own abominable “education” system.

Are we “defending” Ukraine so it can be overrun by the EU-demanded invasion of Third Worlders, as in Germany, Britain, Ireland, Netherlands, Italy, France, Spain, …?

And that is defending Ukraine… how? Because it sure as Hell isn’t defending Ukrainians…

So the point is…?

Everyone supporting the invasion of the global North by the global South is ensuring this will come to pass AND that there is no point in defending a Europe actively and intentionally refusing to have a European future.

Have some kids. Defend your borders, your women and your children. Then get back to me.

Until then – I don’t care, and neither should anyone else.

If there is no there, there, in one’s future, there is nothing to defend.