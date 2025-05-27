There’s an interesting genre of writing rising across the past few years, addressing, as in this piece, The Battle For the Future of Conservatism. This genre pits the adults against the pearl-clutchers; those who care about reality against those whose only care is image.

Little attention seems to be given to the one-sidedness of the “traditional” policies handed down from Wilson (“Progressive” anti-Constitutionalist) and FDR (communist anti-Constitutionalist). Yet these are the policies and “principles” the GOP establishment, “traditional conservatives,” demand to conserve.

If we are to conserve America - our constitutional order, our liberty, our freedom - the discussion of the future of conservatism must take on far more fundamental and basic issues. I’ll get to those basics in a bit…

To address just a few of the biggest issues discussed in these policy arguments, let’s look at trade, lawfare, and what we euphemistically refer to as “defense,” for examples.

If a trading partner tariffs America and we don’t tariff in return, the only “free” part of that trade is the free ride of foreign populations on the backs of American workers. There is nothing “conserved” by that exchange in America, so nothing “conservative” in that policy. Yet this is what is demanded by “conservative” GOPe “free traders.”

“Free” trading is trade costless to the trading partners: if they tariff us at 50%, we tariff them at 50%: the offset: $0; free… If they tariff us 0%, we tariff them 0%. Again, free. If, on the other hand, they tariff us 50%, and we tariff them 0%, “free” is not part of any honest discussion.

If a major political party demands to use lawfare or budgeting or judicial activism against the other major party, we have the identical issue: one side - the side who brings the conflict - puts a cost on the other, a cost not returned in-kind by the use of lawfare, budgeting and judicial restraint (negative activism (via constitutional Originalism).

As with trade, the cost is borne by the side refusing, for reasons of “tradition” (again, traditions handed down by enemies of America’s constitutional order), to engage what they refuse to recognize as - but assuredly are - the actions of those who legitimately can, and realistically must, be defined as enemies of our free and prosperous future.

Defense … remember when it was called “The War Department,” and we never lost a war? Now that it’s called “The Defense Department,” we’ve never won one? But I digress…

The issue is the same: a one-sided cost: we send trillions of dollars and thousands of men to do … what? To conserve… what? The cost that matters is borne entirely by those we can least afford to spend: the flower of our youth. How many future composers, authors, doctors and scientists never will be born because their never-to-be father lies dead on some sand dune or in some jungle thousands of miles away, killed by illiterates in pajamas and sandals of absolutely zero threat to America?

So let’s get to the heart, the foundation, of the matter: demographics - specifically fertility, and culture.

Addressing the last, first, the culture of a cohort - a national or regional population - is the organic growth and then acceptance as mainstream of the behaviors and attitudes of that cohort. No such thing as “magic dirt” exists, and no imposed (by self or outsider) change of address to new dirt magically will alter the culture that has grown across millennia of that cohort.

“Multiculturalists,” of course, are anything but. Simply, they are Western monoculturalists intent on demanding that “all cultures are equal,” as they decry the cultural practices of other cultures.

A multiculturalist can talk all day long about other cultures being equal or superior, but the instant an Iranian woman is beaten to death for the cultural crime of showing her hair in public, it is Western mores to which the “multiculturalist” retreats.

A true multiculturalist will find it tragic and objectionable, but recognize that their culture is none of our business; it’s a “multicultural” world and the adults understand the prefix “multi.” We call these people “the Republican base.”

This identical attitude, unfortunately, pervades the Military Industrial Complex and is exemplified by the childish tactic of “Shock and Awe,” as though our opponents are kindergartners unaware of modern combat; if we just show them we’re bigger & badder, they’ll all surrender and go home. The idea that, in a multicultural world, other cultures just might not react as childishly as Americans to a big bang, OMG! is never considered.

Which is historically dumb. How’d Americans react to the largest, most accomplished army and navy in the world in 1776, as they tried to “shock and awe” us? We shot them until they went away.

Inviting an invasion of illiterate aliens who not only never will, but never can, compete economically in the first world does no one any favors; it strips the third world of those with the energy and interest to better their station - and nation - while burdening the American (and Western) worker with more taxes, more debt, more crime, more welfare costs, and over-full schools, hospitals, and roads.

If the “traditional conservatives” are fighting back, it’s not evident from here. Instead, we hear them join their socialist counterparts in yakking about cheap labor. They seem not to realize that once the American worker is displaced by cheaper labor - onshore or offshore, illegal or H1B - no one will be paid the salary or wages necessary to buy the goods and services produced. If you want a first-world country, you must pay first-world compensation. Cheaper workers are just a race to the bottom, a bottom our childless elites assume we will hit after they are dead and gone, so they seriously do not care.

Well, Republicans are not childless and we do care…

The housing costs to accommodate those who are not “above the law,” but somehow are here and demanded to remain against the law, are, with the anti-woman “feminists,” driving-down family formation and fertility across the West and to the detriment of the future of freedom, liberty, and prosperity.

Once the West - the home of individual liberty, self-government, human rights, and of the morals we adults allow the childish left to measure us - is below replacement-level Total Fertility Rate (2.1 live births per woman), another, more fecund, cohort and civilization will replace us. How many liberties, freedoms and human rights will that future have under Islam…?

Not a single nation in Western Civilization is at or above replacement fertility…

Fertility raises its head, also, in our “defense” establishment. No sense exists - at all - in defending peoples and countries so uninterested in their own future as to refuse to populate that future. Whom are we defending? For whose future? Yet here we are, spending a trillion borrowed dollars a year to “defend” populations actively refusing their future…

The CIA World Factbook lists 227 countries by TFR. On which do we spend huge amounts of our “defense” budget and massive political capital?

Ukraine: #224

South Korea: #226

Taiwan: #227

I’d ask to make it make sense… but one cannot.

If fertility is not addressed, none of the other discussions matter, yet America in the past few decades, and for the first time in our history, has fallen below replacement level. If we are even to have a future, addressing fertility must be our highest priority, yet, again, the GOPe is nowhere to be found.

Until “principled conservatives” act in support of American law, American rights, the American worker and the American population, they must be ignored and should quickly be replaced.

Which is what Trump is all about, and why we elected him.

Share