So I’m watching and reading all these morons in Congress and the media yakking about that poor old’ gangbanger terrorist Senator Van Hollowhead (D-MS13) flew on down to El Salvador to share a few margaritas with while holding his hand and gazing deep intos his eyes, hoping to become his new BFF.

Unsurprisingly the media and the democrats, BIRM, are missing the salient point.

What is Trump’s job? “To faithfully execute the laws.”

What is Trump doing? Faithfully executing our immigration law.

Who writes our laws, including our immigration law?

Congress.

What does Sen Hollowhead do for a living? He’s in Congress.

If Congressional Dems don’t like what Trump is doing – change the law. Have they submitted any legislation to alter the law Trump is – Constitutionally – enforcing?

Nope.

Have they even yakked about doing so?

Nope.

Has the enemedia raised the issue of Congress, maybe, you know.. changing the law they don’t like enforced….?

Nope.

Would it pass the R- House? Maybe – sure are a lot of R quislings busily not passing Trump’s agenda… Would it pass the Senate? Probably, seeing as how we have a few Ds masquerading as Rs… Murkowski, Collins, etc.

Regardless, they aren’t even trying to change the law they don’t like applied. With today’s media they could make a lotta hay while the sun is shining on the global terrorists the Dems view as their base…

Why not?

Are they stupid? Yes.

Are they lazy? Yes.

Do they get airtime and video footage for their idiot voters by just running around like a donkey with its head cutoff? Yes.

So their childish antics and refusal to do their job will help get them re-elected to continue not to do their job, right?

Yes.

And people wonder why we have a $36T debt, broken borders, inflamed streets and a collapsing dollar.

The media and the voters - and, evidently, Senator Hollowhead - don’t even know who writes, and who enforces the law, or that the president is enforcing a law duly passed by congress and signed by a president…

Because voters constantly re-electing these morons are idiots (no sane person would vote for 99% of Congress) educated by morons (teachers are the lowest SAT cohort among the academic students in any college), informed by imbeciles (J-school students are the second-lowest).

And if you think our voters will awake, start using their brains to think, and get America’s house in order before teachers and journalists have an IQ/SAT floor for their “professions,” or before America goes bankrupt, please call me about a bridge I have for sale.

Share