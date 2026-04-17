In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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John Vezmar's avatar
John Vezmar
5h

Whither Europe and NATO? With their embrace of green energy, feckless leadership, a growing population of low IQ Muslims and their abject failure to uphold the tenets of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, check the ash heap of history.

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
1h

Europe has always engaged in divisive, petty wars. Each little piece of the continent remembers and idolizes their history, whether it was good or bad. The people of all countries look down on the citizens of other countries because their history and tradition tells them they should. The Brits killed two whole generations in their useless world wars and if not for the US the French would be speaking German. (Used to be) Great Britain was a force to be reckoned with all over the world until they weren't. Now they're a minor part of the new caliphate, along with France, Germany, Italy and most of the rest of the EU (Exceedingly Useless). And let's not forget the Vatican, home of Leo the Limp, the most recent acolyte to Barack 'Whose That Obama', and who, as the successor to a line of pontiffs who authorized, were in favor of, and supported NINE (9) crusades to free the holy land from Muslim control, calls out DJT for effectively making the world safer for all of us, including Leo. I'm sorry, but the Cardinals made as big a mistake electing Leo as the French did electing Macaroon and Jolly Old did in electing Sir Queer the Harmful Charmer. Europe came out of the world wars worn out, the result of their own stupidity. The US saved them. They've never forgiven us, as we're not only their ATM, but a bunch of yokels they do not respect, care for, nor treat. They can all go to hell.

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