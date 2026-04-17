Just watched a former NATO Sec-General yak about “talking” the Iranians out of a bomb. Which is a long-proven, false fantasy European leaders, incapable of anything BUT talk, still childishly believe.

European leaders fantasize they can replace American arms and men with internal spending. (LOL. OK.)

But not with their welfare state load.

If European leaders reduce welfare expenses to arm and replace American arms, they will have to choose whom to support - and thus far, they’ve supported barbarians over their own citizens / subjects.

On the one hand, if they choose to reduce welfare for their own people, their people - who will bear the brunt of a very large cohort of entitled savages then being supported by their own governments - will take things into their own hands. Their so-called militaries have families counting on European (American-subsidized via defense spending) social welfare safety nets… and being raped and murdered, too, and will be fighting for their families, homes, communities, countries and cultures.

If European “leaders” reduce welfare to their own people, their people will rebel or just go home, military included. If their own people then revolt - and they will have no choice if they want to eat and survive - whom will these childish governments choose in that fight...?

On the other hand, choosing to reduce welfare to the savages will create a violent backlash by these savages who are illiterate, too stupid and uneducated to compete and get a job in any first-world economy, so will be unable to feed themselves. They see non-barbarians not only as theologically inferior and therefore targets to kill, but as infidels their barbaric theology demands that they kill and rewards them for doing so. For them it will be steal, rape, murder or go against their medieval theology, and starve. Which they will not do.

What can we see other than civil war of governments vs imported savages, or governments vs their own people in support of illegal alien, anti-Western, uncivilized violent savages?

Either way, European countries have been completely screwed by their governments. That they voted into office.

Millions of single, military-age, violent savages who can’t wait to meet their 72 virgins, vs a buncha under-staffed, under-equipped, under-ammo’d militaries, soy boys with hair buns, with few weapons and less ammunition, who have never been violent, have been raised to talk, not fight, who have never even seen a gun, let alone fired one.

And on whom can European leaders call for support? The America of which they’ve been so destructively dismissive?

Aren’t we tired yet of protecting Europeans from themselves?

And if we (foolishly) say “Yes,” whom will we fight... for?

The savages the governments have been demanding to come, and who will be killing European people?

Or the European people against the savages (and the governments?) these governments have invited in, fed, housed, and given preferential treatment over their own people?

Just as in 1914, European leaders have led Europe into what only can become a bloody, bloody quagmire with generational impact beyond anything since 1918... or 1492.

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