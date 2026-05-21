Society needs to contextually redefine what’s currently used as a pejorative: “white supremacy.”

Are we morally superior to other races? Not according to our (white people) morals, as stated in our founding documents: “All men are created equal.”

Other races inculcate in their families or on the streets that their race is superior. We reject this because of “white” morals. Perhaps you don’t think that’s a superior moral outlook; most of us do. (One cannot both criticize white society and use white society’s morals to do so.)

Who invented these morals? White people

Who invented the Industrial Revolution? White people

Who invented modern medicine? White people.

Who “captured” electricity, made it useful, created distribution networks for it, and appliances that use it? White people.

Who invented self-government, the rule of law, electronics, computers, phones, cameras, film, digital technology, radios, television, phosphate fertilizer, automated looms, vulcanized rubber, planes, trains, rockets, and automobiles, refrigeration, air conditioning, steel, mass production, etc.? White people.

In our terms, we freely gave these things to the world. In the terms of the anti-white “Person of Color” cohort, PoC culturally appropriated them.

Who invented the modern world? White people.

African-Americans, having benefited from the artificial leg-up of three generations of “Affirmative Action,” created and given to them by white people at the sacrifice of our own jobs and education, now act and behave as if they are superior to the whites who ended the slavery Africans started millennia ago, and who brought out of the Stone Age the Subsaharan Africans transported to the First World, whose descendants objectively are the luckiest, freest, most-educated and most-prosperous Subsaharan Africans on earth ... yet who are demanding “reparations…”

Attending years ago a lecture by Ms. Ayaan Hirsi Ali at one of the Claremont colleges, I watched the college prez and his staff squirm in their seats as Ms Ali verbally shredded the program summary at the beginning of her talk. The summary had been created by the college and was as woke as you’d expect, trashing European colonizers as having destroyed the “noble savage” Neolithic Africans and their cultures.

Before she got started, she waved the program before the audience and dismissed it as nonsense, noting that everywhere white colonizers had gone in Africa, they had left behind safer societies, paved roads, working water & sewer grids, modern medicine, working administration and the rule of law, much of which, at the time of her lecture, was still present and from which those African nations that had been colonized still were benefiting, while their un-colonized neighbors... were not.

Are we superior? Without us, everyone on Planet Earth would still be as were pre-contact aborigines on every continent, and as they still are when left untouched or denied modernity for the sake of “multiculturalism,” “First Nations,” and similar ignorant nonsense: Neolithic. (For those in Portland: Stone Age... brutal, misogynistic, slave-holding barbarians living with seasonal starvation, half their children dying before the age of five, a third of their women dying in childbirth, etc. Why do you think aborigines never overpopulated continents as rich in resources as the Americas or Africa?)

Again, leaving aside the morals of white society and our, unique, view that we all are morally equal ... OF COURSE we are intellectually and culturally superior.

It’s ahistorical, ignorant, nonsense and misplaced arrogance to deny this.

Why else do you think everyone wants to live among us?

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