In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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Lon Guyland's avatar
Lon Guyland
2h

“Are we morally superior to other races? Not according to our (white people) morals, as stated in our founding documents: “All men are created equal.””

Men are created spiritually equal in the eyes of the Creator, who is “no respecter of persons”.

This does not mean “no race has any distinguishing characteristic” but rather that God favors no individual over another. This should be self-evident to anyone who has spent any time contemplating the Source and Center of all reality.

Equally and more empirically obvious is that there are clear tendencies that differ on racial lines. A slightly humorous example: compile a list of Olympic gold medal winners in swimming or NFL running backs and partition it by race and then tell me there are no such differences.

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Emmel's avatar
Emmel
2h

Amen.

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